Miss Hawaii's Mom Rushes to Her Defense After Fans Slammed Decision to Take Crown: 'I Have Raised a Warrior'

Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz announced that she accepted the crown after former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt stepped down to focus on her mental health, sparking intense backlash online that led her mother, Yvienne Peterson, to rush to her defense.

"I accept the crown knowing that I have been uplifted by my supporters, family, friends, and the people of Hawaii throughout this journey," Gankiewicz shared in her statement, revealing it was not a decision made lightly and that she fully supports Voigt's decision and stands in solidarity with the former title holder.