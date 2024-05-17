Man Suspected of Sucker-Punching Steve Buscemi Arrested at Homeless Shelter in New York
New York police arrested a man at a homeless shelter on Friday in connection to the random attack on Steve Buscemi that left the actor with a bruised face last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The NYPD had been searching for the suspect since the violent encounter last Wednesday in east Manhattan. Buscemi, 66, was walking near the intersection of E 27th Street and 3rd Avenue when an unprovoked man clocked him in the face, officials said.
Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the suspect, identified as Clifton Williams, 50, was arrested at a homeless services facility in Chelsea.
Police were reportedly led to the location by the building superintendent, who called to complain that Williams was allegedly harassing him about property that the suspect claimed was stolen.
An officer recognized Williams from surveillance video and reportedly pointed to an NYPD wanted poster, asking Williams, "Is this you?"
Williams, who other unhoused individuals at the shelter called an "a--hole," admitted that he was the wanted man, the Post reported. He was taken into custody, although the charges against him were not specified.
Officials had previously released photos of the suspect, who they described as a "male with [a] dark complexion, wearing a dark-colored baseball style cap, blue t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a book bag."
Surveillance footage shared by The Post on Tuesday showed the man walking down the street, gesturing with his hands as he appeared to mutter something to himself. Shortly after disappearing from view, he proceeded to strike the actor, according to police.
CBS New York also obtained a video of Buscemi, a New York native, looking at his cell phone just before being sucker-punched.
Following the incident, the Boardwalk Empire star kept a low profile until he was photographed with a black eye and chin bruises while filming a commercial in the city on Saturday. He had reportedly been treated at a hospital for swelling.
Buscemi's publicist confirmed that the actor was fine in a statement shared on Sunday: “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city.”
“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes,” Buscemi’s rep continued. "Though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”
Buscemi was not the first Boardwalk Empire cast member to become a victim of a random NYC attack.
RadarOnline.com reported last month that his HBO co-star, Michael Stuhlbarg, was attacked by a homeless man with a rock near Central Park on March 31. It reportedly happened around 7:45 PM as the actor walked through the Upper East Side.
The suspect in that assault, identified as Xavier Israel, was quickly taken into custody as Stuhlbarg was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The reports come amid a surge of random violence in the city, with several others, including Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, claiming to have suffered similar attacks. Frankel said that she was leaving a bakery when a man ran up and hit her in the face.