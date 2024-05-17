Man Suspected of Sucker-Punching Steve Buscemi Arrested at Homeless Shelter in New York

New York police arrested a man at a homeless shelter on Friday in connection to the random attack on Steve Buscemi that left the actor with a bruised face last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The NYPD had been searching for the suspect since the violent encounter last Wednesday in east Manhattan. Buscemi, 66, was walking near the intersection of E 27th Street and 3rd Avenue when an unprovoked man clocked him in the face, officials said.