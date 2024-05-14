Your tip
WATCH: Man Who Punched Steve Buscemi Mumbles to Himself in Video Taken Moments Before Unprovoked Attack

steve buscemi attack
Source: MEGA

The man suspected of randomly punching Steve Buscemi in the face appeared to mumble to himself in video captured moments before the unprovoked attack.

By:

May 14 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

The Boardwalk Empire star, 66, was taking a stroll down Third Avenue in east Manhattan last Wednesday when he was hit by the unarmed assailant, who police were still working to identify.

The Boardwalk Empire star, 66, was taking a stroll down Third Avenue in east Manhattan last Wednesday when he was hit by the unarmed assailant, who police were still working to identify.

steve buscemi attack
Source: MEGA

Police were still working to identify the suspect on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shared by the New York Post on Tuesday showed the suspect walking down the street by himself, gesturing with his hands as he appeared to mutter something. Shortly after disappearing from view, he proceeded to strike the actor, according to police.

CBS New York also obtained a video of Buscemi, a New York native, looking at his cell phone just before being sucker-punched. The NYPD said the attack occurred at approximately 11:48 AM near the intersection of E 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.

steve buscemi
Source: MEGA

Buscemi was walking in Manhattan last Wednesday when he was punched in the face, according to police.

Buscemi was reportedly treated at a hospital for swelling to his face, and he was photographed with a black eye and chin bruises while filming a commercial in the city on Saturday.

Officials released photos of the attacker, described as a "male with [a] dark complexion, wearing a dark-colored baseball style cap, blue t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a book bag."

Police sources reportedly told FOX 5 NY on Monday that they had identified a person of interest, but no arrests had been made.

The actor’s publicist confirmed that Buscemi was "OK" following the random attack, saying in a statement on Sunday, “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city.”

“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes,” Buscemi’s rep continued, “though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”

Buscemi was not the first Boardwalk Empire star to become a victim of a random NYC attack.

steve buscemi attacked random assailant walking nyc
Source: MEGA

"Boardwalk Empire" star Michael Stuhlbarg was the victim of a similar attack in March.

RadarOnline.com reported last month that his HBO co-star, Michael Stuhlbarg, was attacked by a homeless man with a rock near Central Park on March 31. It reportedly happened around 7:45 PM as the actor walked through the Upper East Side.

The suspect in that assault, identified as Xavier Israel, was quickly taken into custody as Stuhlbarg was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The reports come amid a surge of random violence in the city, with several others, including Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, claiming to have suffered similar attacks. Frankel said that she was leaving a bakery when a man ran up and hit her in the face.

