Heavy Gunfire Rings Out on Lil Baby Music Video Set in Atlanta, 3 Injured as Police Investigate
Filming for a Lil Baby music video took a terrifying turn this week when heavy gunfire broke out on the set in Atlanta, Georgia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Three people were reportedly shot as the production team was setting up on Tuesday afternoon in a residential area off of Verbena Street.
TMZ shared disturbing cell phone video of the ordeal taken from a distance by a witness, in which several spurts of gunfire can be heard. The video begins with a scan of crew members shuffling around with equipment before a stream of gunfire breaks out for about six seconds.
The witness who took the video and at least one other bystander seem alarmed by the gunshots, as they can be heard saying, "What the f---? Who the f--- was that?"
Their comments are interrupted when additional shots ring out, followed by even more loud cracks a few seconds later.
During a break in the gunfire, one man can be heard saying, "Get your a-- up," before another replies, "I'm getting down like they tell you in the military."
The shots were apparently fired from inside a white car, which a group of men had gotten into after filming their own content nearby, per TMZ. The outlet also reported that Lil Baby was unharmed.
Atlanta Police told local station FOX 5 Atlanta that a 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 27-year-old man was shot in the back. Both were treated at a nearby hospital, and an additional 23-year-old man who was shot in the neck reportedly transported himself for medical care.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, and all three victims were alert, according to police.
Major Ralph Woolfolk said the victims were not part of the music video production team, "but there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production."
Investigators were still working to determine a motive behind the shooting.
The music video set was not the first bout of gun violence to break out at an event associated with the rapper.
RadarOnline.com reported last September that a man was shot at a Lil Baby show at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The venue was evacuated and the artist was promptly pulled off stage after a gunman opened fire mid-performance.
The victim survived his injuries and an arrest was made weeks later. Kevin Young, 22, was charged with reckless endangerment as well as unlawful possession of weapons and drugs.