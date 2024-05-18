Home > Exclusives > Rachel Lindsay Exclusive 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Demands Estranged Husband Bryan Pay His Own Divorce Legal Bills After His Desperate Plea for Support Source: MEGA Rachel responded in court. By: Ryan Naumann May 18 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay fired back at her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo's divorce petition — and asked that he NOT be awarded fees for his legal bills in the case despite his request. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lindsay asked that her ex be on the hook for any bills he racked up fighting her in court.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rachel's ex is pleading for support.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bryan told the court, "Neither of us wants to continue to live together.”

Article continues below advertisement

Abasolo claimed he needed support to be able to move out of the home they currently share in Los Angeles. He said he He said, “Neither of us wants to continue to live together.” He added, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he added. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rachel hired Kim Kardashian's powerhouse divorce lawyer to represent her in the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay slammed her ex in court documents. She claimed she intended to “resolve this matter quietly, without court intervention, by way of a global settlement, which is forthcoming.” “In the meantime, Bryan continues to reside in Rachel’s home, for which Rachel pays 90% of all expenses,” her lawyer revealed.

In her newly filed response, Lindsay did not answer whether her ex should be paid spousal support. She did not check the boxes to terminate his request for support nor did she check the box to award him support. Instead, she wrote “TBD.” Lindsay agreed with her ex that the date of separation was December 31, 2023. However, she asked that both parties cover their own legal fees. As we previously reported, Lindsay hired Kim Kardashian's powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in the case.