Home > Exclusives > Bachelorette Exclusive Divorce Shocker: 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Reveals Estranged Husband Still Lives in Her Home as She Pays 90% of Expenses Source: MEGA Rachel pleaded with the judge to take action. By: Ryan Naumann May 14 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay slammed her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo for exposing her allegedly financial information as part of their bitter divorce. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star/host pleaded with the court to seal portions of Bryan’s recent motion for support.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rachel says her ex breached a confidentiality deal they reached in the divorce.

As we previously reported, the 44-year-old chiropractor filed for divorce on January 1, 2024. He listed the date of separation as December 31, 2023. Bryan demanded Rachel pay him monthly spousal support. His financial statements said he only pulled in $1,700 per month in income.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bryan filed for divorce on January, 1, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

He said he needed money from Lindsay to afford his own place. In the meantime, Bryan said he has continued to live with his ex at their LA home. In a declaration, Bryan said “Neither of us wants to continue to live together.”

Article continues below advertisement

He added, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.” “I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he added. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bryan said he wants out of the home but needs support from Rachel.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan said he had $781k in real property but little funds the bank. He said his assets included an air fryer, gym equipment, his $1k wedding band, and $51k in investment accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

In her recent motion, Rachel said she has expressed a desire to “resolve this matter quietly, without court intervention, by way of a global settlement, which is forthcoming.” “In the meantime, Bryan continues to reside in Rachel’s home, for which Rachel pays 90% of all expenses,” her motion read.

In her new motion, Rachel accused Bryan of breaching a confidentiality agreement they reached to exchange financial documents in the case. She said he filed several exhibits that revealed details of her finances. She asked the court to seal the information to protect her from potential harm. A judge has yet to rule.