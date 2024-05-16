Chris Pratt's Stunt Double Dead at 47: Tony McFarr's Autopsy Compete, Cause of Death Pending
Stuntman Antonio "Tony" McFarr has died at 47, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida told us that an autopsy was completed in the wake of his sudden passing.
An exam has already taken place for McFarr — widely known for being actor Chris Pratt's stunt double on Guardians of the Galaxy — and his official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, this outlet can reveal.
McFarr's date of passing is listed as the date he was found, May 13, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Even if a cause and manner of death are pending, most bodies are released within 24 hours to 48 hours of examination to the funeral home chosen by the family, per their protocol, which states that only the legal next of kin may grant permission for organ or tissue donation.
McFarr died Monday at his home outside Orlando, Florida, his mother, Donna, told TMZ.
She said his death was unexpected and shocking considering McFarr was active and healthy.
McFarr made a name for himself before his shocking passing, kicking off his stuntman career on the series Bones in 2011.
He went on to do more stunts in popular shows and box office hits including Homeland and Teen Wolf and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, and Furious 7.
McFarr famously performed stunts for Pratt's character Star Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
McFarr and Pratt go way back, as the stuntman worked alongside him on the 2015 film Jurassic World and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
"Here's me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set. Ben working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap!" Pratt previously wrote in a caption back in 2016.
McFarr also did stunts for the star in his 2016 drama Passengers.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Pratt for comment.
The stuntman had more than 20 years OF experience in the entertainment industry, his Linkedin stated. He and his wife, Thais McFarr, owned a restaurant called The Fit Kitchen.
An obituary is up for McFarr on the Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home website.