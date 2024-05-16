Chris Pratt's Stunt Double Dead at 47: Tony McFarr's Autopsy Compete, Cause of Death Pending

Stuntman Antonio "Tony" McFarr has died at 47, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida told us that an autopsy was completed in the wake of his sudden passing.

An exam has already taken place for McFarr — widely known for being actor Chris Pratt's stunt double on Guardians of the Galaxy — and his official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, this outlet can reveal.