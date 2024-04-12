Leah McSweeney Hoping to Enlist Madonna's Help in Ongoing Feud With Andy Cohen: Report

In a stunning twist in the ongoing feud between former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney and ex-boss Andy Cohen, sources reveal McSweeney is trying to enlist the help of her best friend's mom — none other than pop legend Madonna, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, McSweeney, 41, isn't afraid to pull out the big guns in her ongoing battle with Cohen, 55.