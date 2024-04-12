Leah McSweeney Hoping to Enlist Madonna's Help in Ongoing Feud With Andy Cohen: Report
In a stunning twist in the ongoing feud between former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney and ex-boss Andy Cohen, sources reveal McSweeney is trying to enlist the help of her best friend's mom — none other than pop legend Madonna, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, McSweeney, 41, isn't afraid to pull out the big guns in her ongoing battle with Cohen, 55.
"With tensions escalating, Leah is pulling out all the stops to even the score," a source spilled to the National Enquirer. "By enlisting Madonna, she's sending a clear message she will not be silenced!"
Despite the source's claims, a PR rep for Madonna pooh-poohed the idea and McSweeney's spokesperson said there's "absolutely no truth to it."
But sources dished that McSweeney's bond with Madonna's oldest, Lourdes Leon, 27, is setting the stage for an epic showdown as they try to topple the TV heavyweight!
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As this outlet reported, the 41-year-old reality star accused the Bravo frontman of using drugs in an explosive discrimination lawsuit. McSweeney claimed she was institutionalized in a psychiatric facility as a result of a toxic work environment on the hit Bravo show.
The lawsuit lists Cohen as a defendant along with Warner Bros Discovery, Shed Media, Bravo Media, and NBC Universal.
The lawsuit claimed, "Where there is smoke, there is fire. Defendants discriminated against, tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama."
"But being in the business of reality television does not relieve Defendants of their obligation to follow employment laws that prohibit the exact type of discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation that Defendants subjected Ms. McSweeney to. Now, Ms. McSweeney seeks justice."
McSweeney claimed Bravo producers allegedly "pressured" her to drink despite knowing her history of addiction — and then failed to get her help.
"Defendants discriminated against Plaintiff on the basis of her disability by failing to engage in the interactive process, failing to provide Plaintiff reasonable accommodations, such as allowing Plaintiff to attend AA meetings; tormenting Plaintiff on the basis of her disability, such as colluding with other cast members to taunt Plaintiff regarding her sobriety; failing to advance Plaintiff due to her mental health diagnoses, and ultimately discharging Plaintiff due to her mental health diagnoses."