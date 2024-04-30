Home > Celebrity Actress Rita Moreno Admits She Is 'Constantly Calling' Daughter for Help and Has Trouble 'Remembering Names' at 92 Source: MEGA Rita Moreno recently admitted that she is “constantly calling” her daughter for help and has trouble “remembering names” at the age of 92. By: Connor Surmonte Apr. 30 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno recently admitted that she is “constantly calling” her daughter for help and has trouble “remembering names” at the age of 92, RadarOnline.com has learned. Moreno opened up about her life at 92 during a recent interview with People magazine.

According to the beloved West Side Story actress, she depends on her 67-year-old daughter, Fernanda Luisa Gordon, in her old age. "I'm constantly calling upon [Fernanda] to do things," the renowned actress, singer, and dancer told People on Sunday. "I have a problem with remembering names, names of things and names of people.”

“It's so much a part of being 92 right now,” Moreno continued. "There are times when I need her wisdom, and they are more often than you might think, particularly at this age – 92 is not easy in many ways, and it's something that's difficult to understand." Moreno also discussed her old age and the possibility that she may not be around very much longer – particularly following the death of her late husband, Leonard Gordon, back in June 2010. He was 90.

"I think that as you, the parent, gets older, I believe that the child has to be thinking about: Well, at some point this will end,” the Singin’ in the Rain actress admitted. "It's not something that Fernanda and I sit and discuss, but I just know that she has to think about that.” “I think we're both pretty brave about it,” Moreno continued. “Well, we're really honest…very, very honest with each other."

Moreno and her late husband welcomed Fernanda into the world in 1967. Fernanda, the pair’s only child, has since become and a well-respected actress in her own right. “We constantly have people picking up on our closeness and commenting: I wish I felt that way about my mom!” Moreno said over the weekend.

Moreno also discussed her other family members, her career, and the fact that she is still offered roles at 92 years old. She recently starred in the 2023 film 80 for Brady alongside Jane Fonda and Sally Field.

"It’s the best thing in the world," Moreno said of being a grandmother. "And when my grandsons were born, I could have died with happiness. I’m just so lucky that we’ve gotten to know each other so well." Moreno has two grandchildren – Justin, 25, and Cameron, 23. They are shared by Moreno’s daughter Fernanda and Fernanda’s husband, David Tyler Fisher.

Source: MEGA Moreno recently starred in the 2023 film "80 for Brady" alongside Jane Fonda and Sally Field.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Moreno’s interview with People over the weekend came just weeks after she mocked ex-President Donald Trump’s “very small pickle” during an appearance on The View. The 92-year-old legend also branded ex-President Trump “stupid” and “appalling” during her surprising appearance on The View in March.

"I mean, enough said already,” she said last month. “It's so stupid, look at all the stuff that [President Joe] Biden has accomplished." "It's appalling,” Moreno continued, “it's appalling!"

