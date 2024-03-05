Actress Rita Moreno, 92, Mocks Donald Trump's 'Very Small Pickle' While Appearing on 'The View'
Actress Rita Moreno had the women of The View rolling when she launched into a rant mocking ex-president Donald Trump's "very small pickle," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Moreno, 92, assured the cohosts on Monday's episode of the daytime talk show that she will not be voting for the GOP frontrunner in November.
The 92-year-old acting legend left the View ladies in stitches when she ripped into Trump, 77. Moreno branded the ex-president "stupid" and "appalling" during her rant.
The discussion began with Ana Navarro asking the panel's guest her thoughts on the criticism of Joe Biden's age, causing Moreno to reply, "Actually, I'm not surprised given the tenor of what's going on in this country right now."
"But let me say this — and it's very succinct and to the point — I am not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against him, for criminal activities," Moreno continued, referring to Trump's ongoing legal woes. "I mean, enough said already. It's so stupid, look at all the stuff that Biden has accomplished."
"It's appalling, it's appalling!" Moreno added before taking a dig at Trump.
"Listen, I have a wonderful little joke I would like to share with everybody," the West Side Story star said before mocking the disgraced businessman.
"I saw a sign at a deli on the wall and it said, 'Trump sandwich,' and it goes on to describe it [as] 'two slices of white bread, baloney, and a very small pickle.'"
Moreno's joke drew laughter and applause from the audience and cohosts.
Sara Haines approved Moreno's bit, saying, "This is so good!" Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in the Trump administration, called the actress "an absolute legend."
Sunny Hostin also chimed in and branded Moreno's story "chef's kiss" along with a giggle.
Moreno wasn't done yet, though. She continued, "It's such an erudite description!"
Navarro added, "And it probably sells for $399!" drawing more laughter from the audience and her cohosts.
The joke was an example of Moreno's outspoken political takes as of late.
She called out her Hollywood colleagues in a speech highlighting political issues in March 2022.
"Some in our tribe have been known to use the spotlight to advocate for issues addressed in their nominated works – climate change, universal health care, voting rights, LGBTQ advocacy and others – and I know for some in the audience, in some audiences, have been known to create, how should I say, a mild discomfort. For others, heart palpitations," Moreno said at the time.
"After all, who are these actors, these Hollywood types think they are? Citizens in a democracy? Well, f--- ’em!" Moreno added. "Freedom of Speech belongs to all of us, actors."