Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Leaked Fake Gossip to Expose a 'Blabbermouth' on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg, 68, made a shocking admission on The View. The comedian revealed she leaked fake gossip to expose a mole on the daytime talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ladies of The View discussed a recent study that cited the "benefits" of gossiping on Thursday's episode. The group transitioned the topic to the dangers of swapping stories within social and professional circles.
Goldberg firmly said she "didn't like" gossip, which prompted cohost Joy Behar to argue it depends on what a person defines as gossip. The comedian stood by her position, leading Alyssa Farah Griffin to note the difference between "harmless" and malicious gossip.
Behar told Goldberg she didn't like gossip because she has been "burned" in the past and the comedian agreed.
"You know what I like to do? I like to try to catch a gossip," Griffin said. "Because what you can do is you can plant false information and see if it makes its way around."
Griffin's comment caught Goldberg's attention — leading her down memory lane. She then revealed she once launched a mission to discover who had been leaking gossip on the talk show.
"We have done that, we have done that," Goldberg said as she nodded in Behar's direction. "We did that to see who was talking. Yeah."
Initially, Behar looked confused about what her cohost was referring to before giving a brief "oh" as she seemingly remembered. Goldberg didn't divulge details on the leak and instead smirked at the camera.
"Now, you see, that's a little bit of gossip I would like to know about," Sunny Hostin joked, drawing laughter from the audience — and a commercial break.
While Goldberg and Behar refrained from naming the mole, past scandals possibly hinted at who the women tried to expose.
The View has seen cohosts come and go since its debut in 1997. While bickering between the ladies has made headlines over the years — and the mole Goldberg was referring to was not confirmed — several stories about former cohost Meghan McCain plagued the show during her stint from 2017 to 2021.
Page Six reported several stories about fighting between the cohosts backstage. After her exit in 2021, the daughter of late Senator John McCain proceeded to slam her former colleagues and the show on her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, as well as in interviews.