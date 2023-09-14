Your tip
'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg STUNS Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin by Asking Her Live On-Air if She's Pregnant

alyssa whoopi pp
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin was visibly shocked when asked a personal question by Whoopi Goldberg.

By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg had a particularly awkward exchange with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin after asking her mid-sentence if she was pregnant during a live segment on The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alyssa was astonished by Whoopi's question which came out of the blue on Thursday as the group discussed Mitt Romney's resignation.

alyssa theview
Source: @theview/x

Goldberg asked if Griffin was expecting on Thursday's episode.

The conversation came to a screeching halt when Whoopi paused the debate to find out if her co-host was secretly expecting.

"Are you pregnant?" Goldberg said with an inquisitive look on her face. "No! Oh my god!" Alyssa replied as she placed her hand on her chest in utter shock.

Based on their responses, it was clear that none of the ladies saw that personal question coming.

alyssa theview
Source: @theview/x

Griffin's mother-in-law was seated in the audience.

Sunny Hostin's jaw dropped and the others wondered where Whoopi even got that idea. "You can't say that in front of my mother-in-law who's been dying for me to get pregnant. Why? Do I look pregnant?" Alyssa asked.

"Yes," Whoopi responded. "I just got a vibe."

"Please don't say it's my tummy!" Alyssa continued with a laugh. "I'm so sorry," Whoopi responded, explaining that she just had a hunch. Hostin got in on the mix by jokingly asking whether the panel could "take bets" on a pregnancy.

MORE ON:
The View
theview pic
Source: @theview/x

The panel was stunned when the question came out of nowhere.

"I'm very open to being pregnant soon," Alyssa shared with the audience. "I'm not blessed to be pregnant yet."

"Forgive me," Whoopi retorted. "I see a glow."

"I'll take a test when I get home just to be sure," Alyssa said before segueing back to politics.

Alyssa married her husband, Justin Griffin, a graduate of New York University Stern School of Business, in November 2021. He popped the question the year prior.

After watching the segment, many social media users sounded off. "If Alyssa is pregnant, then Ghost 2 needs to be greenlit asap. #TheView," one wrote.

"Can we normalize not asking people if they are pregnant? There are a variety of reasons someone might not want anyone to know if they are or are not pregnant," another person posted on X, formerly Twitter. "If people want you to know if they are or are not pregnant they will tell you."

whoopi theview
Source: @theview/x

Goldberg apologized and said her co-host had a "glow."

"That's super rude to ask another woman on live tv. Why not ask while they are preparing for the show beforehand?" a third wrote.

A fourth defended Whoopi, writing, "I looked at her a little longer today and thought the same thing. She's glowing. That could be for many different reasons though."

