'Big Win for America': Donald Trump Celebrates Supreme Court's 'Unifying' Decision to Keep Him on Colorado's Election Ballot
Donald Trump celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to keep him on Colorado’s 2024 primary and general election ballots, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Colorado removed Trump from its ballot back in December, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that a state does not have the power to remove a candidate from an election ballot.
The U.S. Supreme Court then reversed the Colorado Supreme Court’s previous 4-3 ruling and ordered that Trump’s name be returned to the ballot before the state’s 2024 GOP primary race on Tuesday.
While Trump rushed to Truth Social to praise the U.S. Supreme Court for their “unifying” decision, he also addressed the matter from Mar-a-Lago shortly after the court’s ruling was announced.
“It will go a long way toward bringing our country together, which our country needs,” Trump remarked. “And they worked long, they worked hard, and frankly, they worked very quickly on something that will be spoke about 100 years from now and 200 years from now.”
“Extremely important,” the ex-president continued. “Essentially, you cannot take somebody out of a race because an opponent would like to have it that way.”
“And it has nothing to do with the fact that it’s the leading candidate, whether it was the leading candidate or a candidate that was well down on the totem pole,” he added. “You cannot take somebody out of a race.”
It should be noted that the U.S. Supreme Court did not rule on whether Trump should be classified as an insurrectionist for his actions on January 6, 2021, and after the 2020 presidential election.
The court reversed Colorado’s decision because, according to the Constitution, a state does not have the jurisdiction to remove a presidential candidate’s name from a primary or general election ballot in connection to the 14th Amendment.
Meanwhile, Trump continued his remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. The 45th president and 2024 GOP frontrunner acknowledged that “voters can take the person out of the race” but a court like the Colorado Supreme Court “shouldn’t be doing that.”
“The voters can take the person out of the race very quickly, but a court shouldn’t be doing that and the Supreme Court saw that very well,” Trump said. “And I really do believe that will be a unifying factor, because while most states were thrilled to have me, you know, there were some that didn’t and they didn’t want that for political reasons.”
The embattled ex-president then touted his “very good poll numbers” and threw shade at President Joe Biden.
“They didn’t want that because of poll numbers, because the poll numbers are very good,” Trump said. “We’re beating President Biden in almost every poll. New York Times came out yesterday with a very big poll for us, so they, they didn’t like that.”
“And you can’t do that, you can’t do what they tried to do,” he continued. “And hopefully Colorado, as an example, will unify.”
“I know there’s tremendous support,” Trump concluded. “They’ve brought our support up very strong in Colorado because people in Colorado thought that was a terrible thing that they did.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 back in December that Trump was not eligible to run for president because he participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The Colorado Supreme Court cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – often referred to as the Insurrection Clause – as their reasoning for booting the GOP frontrunner from the state’s ballots.