'Disgusted, Hurt and Insulted': Sinéad O’Connor’s Estate Condemns Donald Trump for Using Late Singer's Music at His Rallies
Sinéad O’Connor’s estate recently condemned Donald Trump and demanded that the ex-president stop playing the late singer’s music at his political rallies and events, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development after O’Connor passed away at 56 in July 2023, the late singer/songwriter’s estate and record label penned a joint statement demanding that Trump stop playing O’Connor’s music on the 2024 campaign trial.
Trump has reportedly played the late singer’s 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U at several recent campaign rallies without the permission of O’Connor’s estate or record label.
“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings," the joint statement from O’Connor’s estate and Chrysalis Records read.
"It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies,” the statement continued. “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’”
"Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”
O’Connor previously shared her thoughts about Trump in 2020 – roughly three years before she passed away in July 2023.
The Mandinka hitmaker dubbed Trump the “biblical devil” during a 2020 interview. She also said that the then-president should have been “dragged” out of the White House because he was “not fit for the f------ office.”
"I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical devil, the f-----,” she said three years before her passing. “He’s not playing. Nobody should think he’s doing this just so he can get elected. He is devilish enough that he believes in this stuff.”
"They should have dragged him out of the White House at the point he separated the first child from their parents at the Mexican border,” O’Connor continued at the time. “They should be non-violently dragging him out of the office.”
“They should be going to him – like they did with Nixon – and saying: You’re not fit for the f------ office, get out. Pretend you’ve had a heart-attack, a series of mini-strokes, whatever you want, but get the f--- out!”
As RadarOnline.com reported, O’Connor’s estate and record label was not the first party to demand that Trump stop playing certain music at his political rallies and events.
Pharrell issued a cease-and-desist letter to Trump’s campaign in 2018 after the then-president played Happy at several events, while Tom Petty’s family condemned Trump’s use of I Won’t Back Down during a rally in 2020.
Adele, Ozzy Osbourne, and Neil Young also protested Trump’s use of their music on the campaign trail, and the estates of George Harrison and Prince – who originally penned Nothing Compares 2 U – issued similar letters.
Trump has reportedly continued using many of the songs that he was asked to stop playing.