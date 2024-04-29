La-La Land: Gypsy Rose Heading to Hollywood For Work, Reaches Out to Actress Joey King for Meet Up After Private Convo
Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be taking a trip to Los Angeles for work and hopes to run into actress Joey King who played her in the hit Hulu series about her life.
Sources close to the situation revealed Gypsy’s PO approved her taking a trip to California to promoter season 2 of her docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.
An insider told TMZ that Gypsy was “very excited” about her first time visiting Los Angeles. The source said Gypsy, who served 10 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, told friends she wants to meet Joey.
The source said Gypsy was impressed with Joey’s work as her in the Hulu series The Act. The show featured Joey as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as her mother Dee Dee.
A source said Gypsy watched a little of the show and was blown away by Joey’s performance.
TMZ reported the two have spoken over social media but never met in person. Sources said Gypsy’s team reached out to Joey’s team for a potential hang.
The convicted-felon-turned-influencer planned out the trip which will include a visit to Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in West Hollywood and a trip to view the Hollywood Sign.
The trip could bring Gypsy some much-needed rest and relaxation. As we previously reported, Gypsy and her estranged husband Ryan Anderson are in the middle of an ugly split.
Gypsy met Ryan after he reached out to her while she was locked up. The two wed in July 2022 before she was released in December 2023.
In March, Gypsy announced she was leaving Ryan and moving in with her parents in Louisiana. Sources claimed Gypsy felt she could no longer deal with Ryan’s alleged jealousy.
An insider claimed Gypsy felt Ryan became jealous when she wanted to spend time with her father alone. In addition, Gypsy allegedly had issues with Ryan’s food hoarding. Gypsy told close friends that his behavior reminded her of her mother’s behavior and turned her off.
In April, Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan after nearly 2 years together. She demanded spousal support and filed for a restraining order.
Ryan has yet to respond to the divorce. However, sources close to Gypsy claimed he had sent a desperate text pleading for a reconciliation.
Sources said Gypsy has no interest in reuniting with Ryan. For weeks, she’s been spotted out with her ex Ken Urker.