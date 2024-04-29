'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Accused of 'Unfair' Business Practices, Labor Code Violations in Explosive Lawsuit
Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi was accused of several labor code violations, infliction of emotional distress, and unfair business practices in a shocking lawsuit.
In newly submitted court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tiesi faces claims from three ex-employees who detailed their professional work relationships with the real estate agent.
Lucy Poole, for one, said she mainly served as Tiesi's nanny but would pick up additional duties as a personal assistant and house cleaner. Amanda Bustard was her former social media manager, and Kenneth Gomez worked as her personal assistant and stylist.
The trio claimed to be unjustly fired after enduring repeated harassment, discrimination, and alleged threats of violence.
Poole stated that she worked for Tiesi from late July 2022 through Jan. 2023 and again from July 2023 through Sept. 2023, claiming she was subjected to "inappropriate, harassing, and unlawful behavior."
A lawyer for Poole noted that she suffers from a mental disability, claiming that Tiesi would say out of pocket remarks such as calling her an "ADHD idiot" or a "short bus riding retard."
Poole said she also heard Tiesi calling other employees, people, and coworkers disparaging terms like "f------" and "r------."
Poole claimed that she was asked to throw away things in the child's closet that displayed rainbows or anything girly despite knowing Poole was a member of the LGBTQ community.
She cited an alleged incident in Sept. 2023 when Tiesi claimed to have gone into a rage, claiming she opted not to return to work after that dispute. Bustard echoed similar claims, alleging that she was subjected to inappropriate and violent behavior and also witnessed Tiesi "constantly" screaming at other employees.
When she brought up her concerns to Tiesi, the Netflix star was alleged to have not reacted kindly and instead called her "f----- sensitive" while telling her to "get over it."
"Ms. Bustard was present when Ms. Tiesi-Moran assaulted Ms. Poole, intimidating her and causing fear for her own safety."
Bustard said that Tiesi "stopped paying" her after she opposed the "discrimination and harassment" of herself and others. Bustard claimed she was forced to resign around Oct. 2023.
Gomez, who is also a part of the LGBTQ community, claimed to have witnessed upsetting remarks from Tiesi himself.
"Because of such opposition, Ms. Tiesi-Moran refused to pay Mr. Gomez, and unlawfully terminated him in April 2023 after he complained about not receiving his wages," per the docs.
The plaintiffs also cited alleged California Labor Code violations pertaining to hours, conditions, breaks, and payment of wages.
In the court docs, Tiesi's reputation on Selling Sunset was addressed and it was claimed that she is known for "instigating dramatic and explosive confrontations with colleagues."
The plaintiffs are hoping to be awarded at least $1,000,000 each for financial losses, plus $2,000,000 each to cover "compensatory and general damages, including, but not limited to, pain, suffering, and emotional distress" as well as statutory damages, restitutionary damages, civil penalties, and attorney fees.
Tiesi has not yet responded to the lawsuit.