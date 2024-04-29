'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Accused of 'Unfair' Business Practices, Labor Code Violations in Explosive Lawsuit

Poole stated that she worked for Tiesi from late July 2022 through Jan. 2023 and again from July 2023 through Sept. 2023, claiming she was subjected to "inappropriate, harassing, and unlawful behavior."

A lawyer for Poole noted that she suffers from a mental disability, claiming that Tiesi would say out of pocket remarks such as calling her an "ADHD idiot" or a "short bus riding retard."

Poole said she also heard Tiesi calling other employees, people, and coworkers disparaging terms like "f------" and "r------."

Poole claimed that she was asked to throw away things in the child's closet that displayed rainbows or anything girly despite knowing Poole was a member of the LGBTQ community.