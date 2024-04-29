Kanye West Battery Investigation Going Nowhere as Alleged Victim of Chateau Marmont Beatdown Blows Off LAPD's Calls

The officers working the investigation into an alleged battery by Kanye West against a man inside a swanky LA hotel are close to closing the case without filing any charges, RadarOnline.com has learned. Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation over claims Kanye punched a man in the fact at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd.

Sources close to Kanye claimed the man he punched had allegedly pushed or grabbed his wife, Bianca Censori. Kanye and Bianca left the scene before police arrived at the hotel. The alleged victim was not transported to the hospital and did not receive any treatment for his injuries. Law enforcement sources said police wanted to speak to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband about the incident.

As we previously reported, the alleged victim is either Mark or Jonnie Houston. Mark and Jonnie are twins that own a series of restaurants in Los Angeles. An insider claimed the brother who Kanye punched was not the brother who had the run-in with Bianca. TMZ reported Kanye punched the wrong twin twice in the head.

Sources close to the case revealed LAPD attempted to contact Kanye and the twins but have not heard back from the parties. The twins initially spoke to police at Chateau and filed the report. However, they have not communicated with police in the days since the incident.

Law enforcement sources said they believed Kanye and the twins were in contact about a potential resolution of the matter. TMZ reported police gathered video from the hotel that doesn’t back Kanye’s claims one of the twins groped Bianca. Police sources claimed the video showed it was simply an innocent run-in.

Phillips sued West in Los Angeles last week for discrimination and harassment.

Due to the parties not speaking to the police, the case will be sent over to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office who will make a decision on whether to bring charges against Kanye. Last year, the LAPD investigated Kanye over an incident with a paparazzi where he threw the man's phone. No charges were ever brought over the incident.

Last year, Kanye was hit with a separate civil lawsuit by a man who claimed the rapper assaulted him in 2022. The man claimed Kanye told him, "I'm going to make a f------ example out of you."