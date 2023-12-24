Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jamie Foxx 'Leaning on Each Other' After Being Accused of Sexual Assault: Report

So far, Diddy was cut loose by 18 brands and left his gig as chairman of the TV network Revolt after settling a sordid civil suit filed by ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, who claimed she was a victim of rape and human trafficking.

Following Cassie's lawsuit, he was sued by three other women who made similar accusations. Diddy denied all of their claims.

As RadarOnline.com reported, brands that have decided to cut ties with the rapper have cited the seriousness of his allegations while also voicing support for his accusers.