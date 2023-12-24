Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jamie Foxx 'Leaning on Each Other' After Being Accused of Sexual Assault: Report
The friendship between embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, and actor Jamie Foxx, 56, is reportedly stronger than ever now that both men are navigating sexual assault allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shaken to the core by the accusations of abuse, Diddy and Foxx are "leaning on each other for emotional support" as other top stars run for the hills, according to insiders.
So far, Diddy was cut loose by 18 brands and left his gig as chairman of the TV network Revolt after settling a sordid civil suit filed by ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, who claimed she was a victim of rape and human trafficking.
Following Cassie's lawsuit, he was sued by three other women who made similar accusations. Diddy denied all of their claims.
As RadarOnline.com reported, brands that have decided to cut ties with the rapper have cited the seriousness of his allegations while also voicing support for his accusers.
Meanwhile, his pal Foxx, who broke Katie Holmes' heart, was sued by a woman accusing him of sexual assault dating back to 2015. The Django Unchained star also denied the allegation and claimed the legal action was bogus.
"These guys need all the support they can get right now — and they can count on each other," a close pal told the National Enquirer. "It's amazing how some friends suddenly disappear when the going gets rough," the tipster added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx and Diddy's reps for comment.
Given both Foxx and Diddy's allegations, it's not necessarily hard to understand why Hollywood A-listers would distance themselves — and especially considering recent backlash towards Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who wrote letters of support for their That's 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted earlier this year of raping two women.
Kutcher and Kunis came under fire and were accused of undermining Masterson's victims as they asked the court to be lenient in his sentencing. While the couple issued an apology video, the footage sparked further backlash after they admitted they did not think their letters would be made public.
While Foxx and Diddy are reportedly "leaning on each other" amid the firestorm of allegations, their reputations remain in limbo.
A well-placed insider exclusively shared with RadarOnline.com that the Recording Academy has not decided whether or not they will rescind Diddy's invitation to the Grammy Awards in February after confirming a potential ban was being "evaluated" amid his legal woes.