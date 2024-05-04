3 Bodies Found Where American, Australian Tourists Went Missing on Surfing Trip in Mexico

“Three bodies were found south of the city of Ensenada, and they were recovered in coordination with other authorities during a specialized operation because they were found in a zone of difficult access,” the state prosecutors office said in a statement on Friday per the Associated Press. "This was done as part of the search for two Australians and one American reported missing."

Three people, including a 23-year-old-woman who was detained with drugs and a cellphone that had a wallpaper photo of one of the missing men, are have reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance.

"A working team (of investigators) is at the site where they were last seen, where tents and other evidence was found that could be linked to these three people we have under investigation, chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez said on Thursday. “There is a lot of important information that we can’t make public.”