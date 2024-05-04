Your tip
3 Bodies Found Where American, Australian Tourists Went Missing on Surfing Trip in Mexico

Mexican authorities also found abandoned tents and a burnt white pick-up truck.

May 4 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Three bodies were found near a popular Mexican surfing destination where one American and two Australian tourists went missing last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, and brothers Callum, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30, who were vacationing near Ensenada about 80 miles south of San Diego, were last seen in Baja California on April 27 and reported missing after they failed to check into their next AirBnB.

Mexican authorities also found abandoned tents and a burnt white pick-up truck, believed to belong to the missing men, in the same remote coastal area on Thursday.

“Three bodies were found south of the city of Ensenada, and they were recovered in coordination with other authorities during a specialized operation because they were found in a zone of difficult access,” the state prosecutors office said in a statement on Friday per the Associated Press. "This was done as part of the search for two Australians and one American reported missing."

Three people, including a 23-year-old-woman who was detained with drugs and a cellphone that had a wallpaper photo of one of the missing men, are have reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance.

"A working team (of investigators) is at the site where they were last seen, where tents and other evidence was found that could be linked to these three people we have under investigation, chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez said on Thursday. “There is a lot of important information that we can’t make public.”

Although prosecutors would not confirm the identity of the bodies, forensic tests will be conducted to allow for positive identification.

A fourth body, identified as a ranch owner who was reported missing weeks ago, was also found. He reportedly owned the property that contained the well where the bodies were found.

No cause of death has been determined at this time.

The U.S. State Department said, "We are aware of those reports (of bodies) and are closely monitoring the situation. At this time we have no further comment."

A spokesperson for Australia's foreign ministry said their embassy in Mexico was working closely with local authorities and the Australian Federal Police.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade recognizes this is a very distressing time for the family and is in regular contact with them to provide support," they said in a statement.

