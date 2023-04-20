Justin Bieber Privately Reached Out To Ex Selena For Help With Hate Against Hailey: Sources

Peacemaker Selena Gomez has publicly called for fans to stop blasting bile at Hailey Bieber — and sources said it was because Justin begged his old flame to rescue his wife, RadarOnline.com has learned. The warring women’s public feud began in 2018 when the Yummy singer ditched Selena for Hailey — and the two have been sniping at each other ever since!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

But recently, the Biebs’ supermodel bridge has allegedly been getting death threats from fans for teaming up with reality star pal Kylie Jenner to shade the Calm Down cutie on Instagram and TikTok. Selena stepped in to put an end to it.

Article continues below advertisement

“Selena has no love for Hailey, but she still cares about Justin — who privately begged her to get folks to believe they’ve all made peace,” said the source. “It’s not only for Hailey’s sake but for him!” Sources said the 29-year-old Despacito idol has been desperate to hold onto his fans as health issues and career anxiety forced him to cancel all of his 2022 tour dates.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

“Justin is concerned he and Hailey have become the most unpopular couple in Hollywood and is terrified that when and if he is able to come back, his fans won’t be there anymore,” dished a source. And while Selena, 30, admitted 26-year-old Hailey reached out to her to help end the venom, sources said it was Justin’s plea that persuaded her to ask fans to stop pelting his wife with rotten eggs!

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

“Justin has never been so down and Selena sees that,” said a source. “She’s doing this for him. She couldn’t care less about Hailey!” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Selena posted on her social, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.” She added, “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Source: mega

In response, Hailey thanked Selena publicly. She said, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I." "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful," she added.