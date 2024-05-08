'Here to See Drake': Cops Called to Rapper's Mansion Again After Alleged Intruder Tries to Break in Following Security Guard Incident

As RadarOnline.com reported, a security guard working for Drake was shot outside the same address, police said Tuesday after it was reported at about 2 AM local time.

The guard has not been identified but was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, Inspector Paul Krawczyk with the Toronto Police Service shared during a press conference.

One reporter asked if the incident had anything to do with the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar on the heels of his latest release.

One of Lamar's tracks featured the Toronto home as its cover art, but Krawczyk said police "cannot speak to a motive at this time."