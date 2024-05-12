Nancy Mace Claims Calls Herself Donald Trump's 'Prodigal Daughter' and Reveals Who She Would Pick for His Running Mate
The relationship between Nancy Mace and Donald Trump has evolved significantly over the years, with the former president previously calling the South Carolina congresswoman a "terrible person" to Mace now referring to herself as his "prodigal daughter."
During a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C., Mace spoke about the drastic transformation in their relationship.
She reminisced about the time when Trump had publicly criticized her, labeling her as "crazy" and even went on to endorse her primary opponent. However, in a surprising turn of events, Trump eventually backed Mace this election cycle, illustrating a complete shift in his endorsement.
"We make light of it, it's kind of funny. I've joked that I'm the prodigal daughter to him," Mace told the Daily Mail. "I like to build relationships, not burn them down."
The South Carolina congresswoman claimed she and the president now maintain regular contact and mentioned how she'd "love" to see him choose South Carolina Senator Tim Scott as his vice president.
"He got me going to church five years ago, and he's just an amazing human," Mace said, referring to Scott. "He's gonna do wonderful things."
Reflecting on the aftermath of her decision to align against Kevin McCarthy and the subsequent shift in Republican leadership to Speaker Mike Johnson, Mace acknowledged the challenges she faced and the unity that emerged within the Republican party post this transition.
Despite facing backlash and isolation initially, Mace viewed this as a unifying event that ultimately strengthened the party's resolve.
"We project [McCarthy] is going to spend between he will spend between $4 and 5 million in the primary to try to buy this seat," the congresswoman told the outlet
"He's going against Donald Trump, the nominee, he's going against the party, as I'm the incumbent. And he's doing this to I think, divide the party, destroy the party. And it's very detrimental," she continued.
Mace also commented on her primary opponent. She said Catherine Templeton's deeply conservative views and anti-abortion stance would lose Republicans the general election if she won the primary.
"She was the last person they asked and the only one who said yes," said Mace. "I don't tow the party line. Forty percent of our electorate are independent voters ... I represent a pro-choice district."
"McCarthy put up someone against me who's on record opposing all exceptions. Opposing rape exceptions, incest, exceptions, opposing exceptions for life of the mother," she explained. "So if you're a young woman with an ectopic pregnancy, she's okay with you dying. She's okay. She's on record saying you should die, basically."