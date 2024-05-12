Nancy Mace Claims Calls Herself Donald Trump's 'Prodigal Daughter' and Reveals Who She Would Pick for His Running Mate

During a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C., Mace spoke about the drastic transformation in their relationship.

She reminisced about the time when Trump had publicly criticized her, labeling her as "crazy" and even went on to endorse her primary opponent. However, in a surprising turn of events, Trump eventually backed Mace this election cycle, illustrating a complete shift in his endorsement.

"We make light of it, it's kind of funny. I've joked that I'm the prodigal daughter to him," Mace told the Daily Mail. "I like to build relationships, not burn them down."