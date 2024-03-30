Dr. Phil Wants to Poach Sean Hannity From Fox News for His New Network: Report
Wily Dr. Phil hopes to beat Fox News with his network, Merit Street Media — and he reportedly wants to do that by poaching top industry talent, including rival channel's firebrand Sean Hannity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed money is no issue for the former daytime talk show host, who's allegedly willing to do anything to ensure his network succeeds.
"Dr. Phil is after Hannity to give the new network a boost," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer. "Money is no option!"
The 73-year-old media mogul's company has joined forces with Trinity Broadcasting Network for a lineup of programming via cable, satellite, and broadcast stations — and the venture has hit the ground running with commitments to appear in over 65 million homes!
Tipsters dished stodgy Hannity, 62, is considered part of the old guard at Fox. But the prominent conservative's self-named Hannity is one of the network's highest-rated shows.
Sources claim losing the popular personality would be a massive blow to Fox — and signing him would be a major coup for Dr. Phil!
Spies dished the straight-shooting shrink — who delivered folksy advice for 21 seasons on his talk show before returning to TV with Merit — is deep in conversation with Hannity about becoming his biggest star. But the ambitious TV headshrinker won't stop there!
"He wants to be number one, which means dethroning Fox — no matter what it takes, including aggressive pursuing some of the biggest names in television," the insider revealed.
"He's already raided some of the best behind-the-scenes folks in TV from Fox News and Newsmax," the source continued. "This is going to get ugly."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Dr. Phil has been working overtime to secure talent for Merit Street Media. Dr. Phil even reached out to Dr. Mehmet Oz with the prospect of becoming a cornerstone anchor on his network!
Dr. Oz needed a lifeline after he failed to transition his TV success to politics in a race for U.S. Senate against John Fetterman, who ended up winning the election to represent the state of Pennsylvania.
"Since his failed attempt to run for the Senate, Dr. Oz's career has never bounced back," a source explained. "He has taken lots of meetings but received no firm offers — which is why Dr. Phil is a savior."
"He thinks Oz will be a great fit" at the new network — and the former senate candidate is said to be "eternally grateful to Phil and won't let him down," the tipster added.