Guess Co-Founder Paul Marciano Being Investigated by FBI for Alleged Sexual Misconduct Against Kate Upton and Other Models: Report
Guess co-founder Paul Marciano is reportedly the target of an ongoing FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The investigation reportedly involves more than 100 former and current models who worked or aspired to work for the popular fashion brand.
According to Mediaite, the allegations against Marciano include rape and sexual harassment.
The outlet also reported that Guess's filings with the SEC found that Marciano paid over $1 million in settlements in the past year to at least two women who accused him of rape and sexual harassment.
Marciano strongly denied any sexual misconduct and did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlements.
Several women, including supermodel Kate Upton, accused Marciano of vicious attacks over the course of the past two decades.
Upton claimed that Marciano forcibly groped her, while another Guess model alleged that he raped her without a condom.
An FBI special agent has reportedly informed multiple individuals that the investigation has grown in scale and that the bureau has contacted over 100 former and current models as part of the probe into Marciano.
“The FBI conducted an interview with me at my house and I was shocked to hear how many people they had contacted, who all told a similar story,” one source involved in the investigation told Mediaite.
“Their investigation had grown in scale as they informed me they had contacted over 100 former and current models,” the source added.
The FBI has not confirmed or denied the existence of an investigation, following standard practice.
“In keeping with DOJ standard practice, the FBI neither confirms nor denies the existence of an investigation,” a Department of Justice spokesperson said this week.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Marciano stated that the Guess co-founder is "not aware" of any FBI investigation and emphasized his dedication to the company.
Marciano founded Guess in 1981 with his brothers. He was then forced to step down as executive chairman in 2018 amid accusations of harassment and other suspected crimes. However, Marciano returned to the company's board of directors in 2022.
Upton accused Marciano of forcible groping, sexual harassment, and misconduct while working as a model for Guess in 2010.
She alleged that she was fired after resisting his advances, but Marciano denied the claims.
He resigned in 2018 following an internal investigation but did not admit any wrongdoing.
Last year, Marciano reached a $1 million settlement with two former Guess models – Amanda Rodriguez and Gwen Van Meir – who accused him of rape and sexual harassment.
Rodriguez alleged that Marciano raped her at a work meeting held in his apartment, while Van Meir claimed he sexually harassed her on set. Marciano has denied any wrongdoing in the settlement agreement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an aspiring Guess model filed a lawsuit against Marciano in 2021 and alleged that he raped her without a condom during a 2013 meeting. That case is currently pending in California state court.
Additionally, another woman who worked for Marciano in the 1980s recently filed a police report with the Beverly Hills Police Department. She accused the embattled Guess co-founder of forcing her to perform oral sex when he offered her a ride home from work.