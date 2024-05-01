Your tip
Jason Derulo Victorious in Court After Ex-Manager Drops $1 Million Lawsuit Over Singer's TikTok Money

The singer scored a win in court.

May 1 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Jason Derulos former manager, who claimed he was responsible for the singer’s massive success, dropped his shocking lawsuit claiming he was owed a 7-figure sum.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Frank Harris, who worked with the singer for 23 years, told the judge he was dropping the “entire action of all parties and all causes of action.”

jason derulo ex manager frank harris drops million lawsuit tiktok earnings court dropped
Jason is still fighting a separate lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.

Harris noted the dismissal was with prejudice meaning he cannot refile the claims in the future.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Harris filed a $1 million lawsuit earlier this year. In court documents, he took credit for “engineering [Derulo’s] artistic style, career, and brand.”

jason derulo ex manager frank harris drops million lawsuit tiktok earnings court dropped
Jason's manager took credit for his massive success.

His suit read, “Harris, among other things, represented Derulo's business interests, managed and protected his professional reputation, negotiated contracts on his behalf, planned shows and tours, created marketing and branding strategies, promoted Derulo's music, and assisted Derulo's artistic development.”

The manager said he parted ways with Derulo in September 2022. The suit said the singer refused to pay certain commissions owed for projects Harris secured. He claimed their deal had Derulo paying him a 15% cut on all gigs booked.

jason derulo ex manager frank harris drops million lawsuit tiktok earnings court dropped
MORE ON:
Jason Derulo
Derulo scoffed at the allegations in court. He denied Harris was owed a dime.

The singer admitted he entered into a deal with Harris in 2000, when he was a minor.

“For 22 years, Harris earned a commission on every cent Derulo made,” the filing read. The singer said the initial contract was for a 5-year period and paid Harris a 20% on deals. It expired in 2014 but Derulo agreed to pay Harris “tiered residual commissions that decreased over time.”

Derulo said Harris agreed to collect less instead of the previous 20% commission.

The singer said he paid Harris his cut until September 2022. He said during the pandemic he turned to TikTok to make money when touring dried up.

“Harris had no role whatsoever in these endeavors and, without Harris’ involvement, Derulo became hugely successful on TikTok. Yet, Harris was inadvertently paid 20% commissions on Derulo’s social media earnings to the tune of millions of dollars,” Derulo’s filing claimed.

jason derulo ex manager frank harris drops million lawsuit tiktok earnings court dropped
Jason denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

“In September 2022, when Derulo advised Harris that he believed Harris was not entitled to a share of this TikTok revenue, Harris was infuriated. Their inability to reach an agreement on this issue ended their relationship,” the singer’s lawyer added.

Derulo said he should not have to pay Harris a dime since he had properly paid the commissions owed.

While this case is over, Derulo has yet to resolve a separate lawsuit filed by a female singer who accused him of sexual harassment. He denied the accusations and asked for the case to be dismissed.

