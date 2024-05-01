Home > Exclusives > Soulja Boy Exclusive Soula Boy’s Ex-GF Fires Back in $10 Million Lawsuit After Rapper Tells Judge He Missed Hearings Due to Busy Tour Schedule Source: MEGA Soulja's ex is demanding he be shut down. By: Ryan Naumann May 1 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend who sued him over an alleged assault in 2015 pleaded with the court to not give him another chance or buy his excuses for failing to participate in the case for months. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the rapper’s ex, who filed the case using the pseudonym Jane Doe, scoffed at his attempt to respond to the lawsuit after blowing it off for months.

Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

As we previously reported, Doe filed a bombshell lawsuit against the Crank That rapper in 2021. She claimed they were on-again, off-again from 2007 to 2019. In the complaint, Doe accused the entertainer of bearing her multiple times during their relationship. She detailed an alleged incident in 2015 where she said Soulja became “irate and violent” while they lived together. Doe said Soulja “lost it” during a simple conversation that ended with him allegedly punching her in the face and chest.

Soulja's ex accused him of beating her up multiple times during their relationship.

"During their conversation, [Way] began to punch [Doe] in the face and chest, until she could no longer stand on her feet," the suit read. Doe said Soulja kicked her all over and struck her stomach multiple times. "Soon thereafter, [Doe] suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full term," the lawsuit alleged.

Doe demanded $10 million in damages for the alleged assault, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Soulja was originally represented by a lawyer in the case. He previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit. However, after lawyer dropped out of the case last year, Doe said Soulja stopped engaging with her lawyers. The court threw out Soulja’s original answer to the suit as a result.

Soulja was sued by a separate ex over an alleged 2019 assault.

Recently, Doe asked that the court to enter a default against Soulja which would then allow her to obtain a default judgment. Soulja rushed to court weeks later claiming he was unaware of the recent developments in the case. He said he was unrepresented for a year and has been busy touring in American and overseas.

The rapper said he had been interviewing lawyers to represent him and recently hired a new attorney. Soulja denied he had been properly served notice of court hearings by Doe. He asked that the court not enter a default and allow him to start participating in the case.

The rapper is pleading to be allowed to participate in the lawsuit after blowing it off for months.

Now, Doe asked the judge to shut down the request. She said Soulja, “has knowingly and purposefully refused to comply with the copious amount of legal authority, including this Court’s own Orders, that require Defendant to actively participate in his defense and/or the discovery process.”

Doe denied Soulja’s claim he was improperly served with the legal paperwork. She said he was served at his LA home and the process server recognized Soulja due to him being a celebrity. She added, “Defendant admits he was aware of the matter but did not bother to find new legal representation until a year after his prior counsel was relieved. Defendant burying and hiding his head in the sand to avoid his legal and Court Ordered obligations is not a basis for relief, and thus, the Motion should be denied.”

A judge has yet to rule on Soulja’s plea. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Soulja was ordered to pay his other ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers a 6-figure sum in a separate lawsuit over an alleged assault at a 2019 house party. He denied the accusations.