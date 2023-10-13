Soulja Boy’s Ex-GF Moves to Seize Rapper's Music Royalties and Weed Biz Profits Over $520k Judgment

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers has asked a judge to allow her to collect the rapper’s royalties, Twitch income, and profits from his weed business until the 6-figure debt he owes her is paid in full.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Myers requested that the court order all payments due to Soulja from Universal Music Group, Interscope Records, Virgin Music, YouTube LLC, Twitch Interactive, and Google Adsense.