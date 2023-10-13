Soulja Boy’s Ex-GF Moves to Seize Rapper's Music Royalties and Weed Biz Profits Over $520k Judgment
Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers has asked a judge to allow her to collect the rapper’s royalties, Twitch income, and profits from his weed business until the 6-figure debt he owes her is paid in full.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Myers requested that the court order all payments due to Soulja from Universal Music Group, Interscope Records, Virgin Music, YouTube LLC, Twitch Interactive, and Google Adsense.
In addition, Myers asked that she receive all the money Soulja is owed from a marijuana company named Grizzly Peak Farms. The rapper launched a line of his own medical marijuana with Grizzly.
Myers asked that the payments from the companies be made to her until the $502k judgment is paid in full. The move comes days after the judge signed off on Myers having the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department go to Soulja’s home and seize his automobiles, cash, and other assets.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Myers was victorious in a lawsuit she brought against Soulja over an alleged 2019 assault. In court, she accused her ex of bashing her head with a gun at a house party. Myers said Soulja then instructed his assistant to hold her hostage.
Myers said the assistant refused to let her go unless she performed a sexual act on him. She said she complied to escape. She rushed to police after making it off the property.
Police raided Soulja’s home and found a weapon — which triggered a probation violation in a separate case. The rapper was sent to jail but released months later.
Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing in Myers' lawsuit. A jury sided with the rapper's ex in the end.
After being hit with the massive judgment, the rapper argued it was excessive and tried to downplay his financial status.
In court, he claimed to have made millions off his 2007 hit Crank That but said he spent most of it. The rapper said he owes the IRS over $1 million and doesn’t own any real property. Soulja said he rents his LA home for $25k per month and owns a yellow Bentley, a red Lamborghini, a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and a yellow Mercedes-Benz.
In addition, he said he owned a diamond-studded “Soulja Boy” neck chain worth $10k and a black Cartier watch worth $8k.
In court, the judge scolded Soulja for living beyond his means.
“Someone as close to zero (financially) as defendant claims to be might want to scale down the living arrangements. $25,000 is a lot of monthly rent—even in Los Angeles. There is no reason of which the court is aware that he could not relocate to a more “modest” $10,000/month home,” he said.
Myers opposed Soulja’s attempt to have the judgment amount lowered. She said the rapper could, “simply liquidate just the Lamborghini and Bentley and clear out the whole judgment entirely. He’ll still have his Mercedes-Benz and Dodge Hellcat to drive; he’ll still be able to live in his $25,000 per month mansion, and keep all of his other valuable assets.”
The court denied Soulja’s attempt to lower the 6-figure debt and now Myers has started the collection process.
Last month, as we first reported, Myers asked the court to allow her to have the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department seize the cars and jewelry from the home.
The judge granted Myer’s motion and ordered the Sherifs were authorized to enter Soulja's home and "seize and levy" the property in question.
However, the decision did not stop Myers from now asking for his music royalties. The judge has yet to rule.