Soulja Boy’s Ex-GF Suggests Rapper Sell of His Lambo and Bentley to Pay 6-figure Judgment Owed, Scoffs at His Claims of Financial Trouble

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers has demanded the rapper’s attempt to throw out a 6-figure debt he owes to her be shut down, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Myers objected to Soulja’s plea to vacate a punitive damages award.

As we first reported, earlier this year, Myers was awarded a total of $472k as part of her lawsuit accusing Soulja of assaulting her at a 2019 house party. A jury awarded Myers $236k in damages and another $236k in punitive damages. Punitive damages are awarded as a punishment for bad conduct. Recently, Soulja filed documents claiming the punitive damages award was too high. He said he made it clear while testifying in court that he is not rolling in the dough at the moment.

The rapper admitted to making millions off his 2007 hit Crank That but has “spent a lot of money” over the years. He admitted to having various business deals aside from music. Soulja said he currently rents a home for $25k per month and doesn’t own any property. He said he can pull in $10k to $50k per show before expenses.

However, she said his touring income has dropped due to the pandemic and shows being canceled. He claimed many of his shows scheduled this year have been postponed or called off. In court, Soulja said he owned two cars worth $500k at the time he purchased them and a third car worth $100k. His other assets include a jewelry collection worth $18k and $50k in stock. He also revealed a $1 million tax lien that he has yet to pay off. Soulja argued he could not sell off his cars or jewelry since he needed them to keep up his flashy image.

Now, Myers has objected to his request to retry the punitive damages matter. She said Soulja has enough money to satisfy the judgment. She said he continues to make money from record sales and his YouTube channel, which has 3 million subscribers.

Further, she said he has a yellow Bentley worth $250k, a red Lambo worth $250k, and a Dodge Charger Hellcat worth $50k. Soulja also owns a Benz but was unsure of its value. Myers said Soulja owns all the cars outright. She said he could tour to make money or sell off his car collection if needed.

She said his tax debt should not be a reason to throw out the punitive damages award. Myers argued the rapper continues to live lavishly and is making payments to the IRS. Myers suggested Soulja could “simply liquidate just the Lamborghini and Bentley and clear out the whole judgment entirely. He’ll still have his Mercedes-Benz and Dodge Hellcat to drive; he’ll still be able to live in his $25,000 per month mansion, and keep all of his other valuable assets.”

Soulja’s ex-girlfriend reminded the court that the rapper, “physically beat [Myers] by punching her, kicking her, and pistol-whipping her with his gun; he told her she was “going to die tonight.”; that after the beating, he degraded her forced her to submit to the indignity of showering naked in front others; that he terrorized her by ordering that she be tied up and held her captive for several hours in a garage, during which time she was sexually assaulted by the person that Defendant had ordered to watch over her; and that as a result of all this, she suffered contusions, blunt abdominal trauma, head injuries including bruising, swelling in her face, and black eyes; as well as PTSD.” A judge has yet to rule.