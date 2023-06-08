Soulja Boy Accuses Jury of Misconduct as He Demands New Trial After Being Ordered to Pay Ex-GF $472k for Alleged Assault
Soulja Boy has demanded the verdict awarding his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers $500k be thrown out and he is granted a new trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Soulja [real name: Deandre Way] and his legal team are making moves in court weeks after the judgment was entered.
As we first reported, Kayla sued Soulja accusing him of beating her during a 2019 house party in Malibu. She said he smashed her head with a gun and then ordered his assistant to keep her hostage.
She said the assistant demanded she perform oral sex on him before letting her go. She called the police who raised Soulja’s home and found guns. The guns triggered a probation violation in another case, and he was taken to jail. No charges were ever brought over Kayla’s claims.
Instead, she filed a civil lawsuit and went on to testify in front of a jury. Kayla even submitted photos of her alleged injuries as evidence in court. Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the suit be tossed.
In the end, they awarded her a total of $472k in damages. At the time, her powerhouse attorney Max Engelhardt told RadarOnline.com, “We’re pleased with the jury’s verdict for $472,000. Mr. Way assaulted and terrorized Kayla, and that was borne out by the evidence and testimony. The punitive damages were substantial, and hopefully they will serve as a lesson to Mr. Way that his celebrity status is not a license to commit violence.”
In his new motion, Soulja claims he deserves a new trial due to several factors. He claimed there was “irregularity in the proceedings of the court, jury or adverse party, or any order of the court or abuse of discretion by which either party was prevented from having a fair trial.”
Further, he said there was misconduct of the jury, and he has discovered new evidence that he wants to present in court.
Soulja also believes there was insufficient evidence for the jury to reach their verdict in favor of Kayla.
The rapper’s ex has yet to respond to his plea.