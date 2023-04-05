Soulja Boy Questions Potential Jurors If They're Fans Ahead Of Assault Trial With Ex-Girlfriend
Soulja Boy and his ex-girlfriend are headed to trial this month and the rapper wants to grill potential jurors on whether they are fans of his, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Soulja and his ex Kayla Meyers have submitted a list of questions they plan to ask potential jurors.
Soulja plans to ask the jurors if they have ever been physically attacked or have had any relatives involved in a domestic violence situation.
Further, he wants to know if they have ever heard of Soulja Boy and what is their opinion of him. In addition, he plans to ask if the individual has strong feelings about celebrities being accused of acts like the one in the case.
Soulja and Kayla are set to face off in court on April 10, when the trial in her civil lawsuit begins. As we first reported, Kayla claims she was violently assaulted by the rapper at a 2019 house party.
In her suit, Kayla said she had an off-again, on-again relationship with Soulja for years. At the party in question, she admits to fighting with Soulja’s female assistant.
During the alleged scuffle, she claimed to have been knocked to the ground. Kayla said Soulja then approached and bashed her head with a gun.
Kayla claimed Soulja told her she was going to die that night. Later, she said Soulja instructed his male assistant to tie her to a chair using an extension cord.
In her suit, Kayla said she was held hostage for hours. She said the male assistant let her go after demanding she performs a sexual act on him.
Kayla said she suffered 3 fractured ribs and a bruised face from the alleged attack. She called the police after escaping the room.
The police performed a raid on Soulja’s home which led to him being arrested for gun possession. The weapons found triggered a probation violation for Soulja who was then sentenced to 240 days in jail. He was released before serving his entire sentence.
Prosecutors never charged Soulja over the alleged assault.
Soulja has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the civil suit. He said Kayla’s injuries were caused by third parties outside his control.
The case is ongoing.