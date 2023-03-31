Soulja Boy Will Take The Stand In Trial Over Ex-GF's Assault Allegations, Alleged Victim Plans To Show Hospital Photos As Evidence
Soulja Boy will stand the stand in court as part of his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit accusing him of violently assaulting her during a 2019 house party, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Soulja and his ex-Kayla Meyers will face off in a civil trial next week.
The rapper is scheduled for 3 hours of direct examination and another 2 hours of cross-examination. His ex has agreed to 5 hours of direct examination and another 3 hours on cross-exam.
Kayla plans to call her psychotherapist and her father as witnesses. Soulja plans to call his bodyguard and assistant who was present at the party in question.
Back in 2020, Soulja’s ex filed a bombshell civil lawsuit against the rapper accusing him of physically assaulting her.
The alleged victim said she had an off-again, on-again relationship with Soulja. She said things turned dark on February 1, 2019, at a party in Malibu.
Kayla said she tried to leave the party but was having car issues. The situation led to her allegedly getting into a fight with Soulja’s female assistant.
In the suit, she said she was knocked to the ground. Moments later, she claimed Soulja approached and started kicking her in the stomach. Kayla said the rapper then bashed her in the head with a large gun.
Kayla claimed he told her she was going to die. Later, she said he had a male assistant tie her up to a chair in his garage using extension cords. She said she was held hostage for 6 hours.
In court documents, she said the male assistant said he would release her if she performed a sexual act on him. Kayla said she felt she had no choice and complied. Once released, she said she ran home.
Kayla’s lawyers claimed she suffered 3 fractured ribs and a bruised face from the alleged attack. Soulja’s girlfriend called the police who then raised his home. The raid led to them finding guns which triggered a probation violation in a separate case.
Soulja was sentenced to 240 days in jail. He was released early in 2019. Prosecutors never brought charges over the alleged assault.
In response, Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the lawsuit be thrown out.
He claimed any injuries that Kayla suffered were caused by third parties and not him.
Further, Soulja said, “negligent acts of [Kayla] and/or one or more third parties, other than this answering Defendant, was responsible for and proximately contributed to the damages alleged to have been sustained by [Kayla].”
In newly filed court documents, Kayla filed a list of evidence she plans to show in court. She asked permission to show the jury her hospital bills, treatment records, direct messages with Soulja from 2019, photos of her alleged injuries and of her in the hospital.