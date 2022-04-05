Soulja Boy's Longtime Girlfriend 'Blindsided' By Rapper's Baby News: 'We Were Going To Get Married & Have Children'
Soulja Boy’s alleged longtime off-and-on again girlfriend Aliyah Hayes claims she was “blindsided” by the news that the rapper is going to have a child with another woman.
According to Daily Mail, 29-year-old Hayes recently told the outlet that she had no idea the 31-year-old “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper had impregnated another woman until it was posted online.
Hayes claims she had been with the rapper for more than a decade and they were planning to have a "future" together.
“I found out with the rest of the world and I thought we were best friends. We were lovers, we've known each other for a decade,” Hayes said. “When I saw it, I was devastated, I dropped my phone. My heart dropped into my stomach, I fell over and started crying because I was heartbroken.”
“I thought our future had nothing to do with another woman being pregnant. I found out their gender reveal was very last minute and it just broke my heart.”
Hayes also revealed that Soulja’s soon-to-be baby mama – a Los Angeles hairdresser named Jackie – evidently knew that the rapper and Hayes were boyfriend and girlfriend, but that apparently didn’t stop the two from getting together and ultimately conceiving a child together.
“I met the hairdresser maybe once or twice. I knew he was friends with her friends, I knew she did hair,” Hayes continued. “When I came across her, she was very nice to me – she knew I was his girlfriend, we would kiss and be close with each other in front of her.”
“I saw her once more at New Year's Eve and I believe she was doing hair. I was his date – it's New Year's Eve and that's a couple's day. We kissed when the ball dropped and she went home and I stayed over. She was well aware because she was talking to him trying to get out and leave the house and I was there staying.”
After finding out that Soulja and Jackie are expecting a child together, Hayes revealed that she was not only “heartbroken” but that the situation also caused her to start rethinking her relationship with the rapper and whether or not they are bound to have a future together.
Nonetheless, even though she did share how she will need time to heal, Hayes also shared that she still believes both her and Soulja love each other “unconditionally.”
“I do believe there's a lack of respect but I do believe he loves himself first and if that is something that is going to make him happy, I do have to understand that that's his happiness and that's my heartbreak,” she finished her recent interview saying.
“I love him unconditionally and I believe he loves me unconditionally as well. I don't believe he wants to change anything about our relationship because loving unconditionally allows people to do what they want to do and still love them.”
“I'm still healing, I'm still heartbroken so I'm not sure yet but I do love him unconditionally,” Hayes finished. “I will love him for the rest of my life and I truly love him unconditionally as God taught me to.”