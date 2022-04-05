Soulja Boy's Longtime Girlfriend 'Blindsided' By Rapper's Baby News: 'We Were Going To Get Married & Have Children'

Soulja Boy’s alleged longtime off-and-on again girlfriend Aliyah Hayes claims she was “blindsided” by the news that the rapper is going to have a child with another woman.

According to Daily Mail, 29-year-old Hayes recently told the outlet that she had no idea the 31-year-old “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper had impregnated another woman until it was posted online.

Hayes claims she had been with the rapper for more than a decade and they were planning to have a "future" together.