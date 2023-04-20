Soulja Boy Dropped By His Attorney Weeks Before Assault Trial Over Alleged Unpaid Bill, 'Breakdown' In Communication
Soulja Boyr was dropped by his lawyer weeks before the start of his civil trial, where he faces accusations of assault by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this year, Soulja’s lawyer Thomas Bleau from the firm Bleau Fox asked to be relieved as counsel for the rapper.
He said, “There has been a breakdown in attorney-client communications preventing [Soulja]’s counsel” from representing him. The firm accused the musician of having “failed and continues to fail to cooperate with counsel regarding trial preparations and execution of pretrial materials in anticipation of the imminently approaching Trial.”
Further, the lawyer claimed Soulja had “failed to pay any portion of his outstanding substantial attorney’s fees and costs.”
The filing read, “Bleau Fox has also warned [Soulja] multiple times of his failure to comply with the obligations to his attorneys, as agreed, by failing to pay fully and in a timely manner his substantial attorneys' fees and costs that include court costs in the instant matter and related matters.”
The judge granted the lawyer’s motion. A couple of weeks later, Soulja hired a new attorney to take over the case.
- Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Shows Jury Photos Of Injuries From Alleged Assault & Text Messages From Rapper
- Soulja Boy Questions Potential Jurors If They're Fans Ahead Of Assault Trial With Ex-Girlfriend
- Soulja Boy Will Take The Stand In Trial Over Ex-GF's Assault Allegations, Alleged Victim Plans To Show Hospital Photos As Evidence
As RadarOnline.com first reported, this week, Soulja’s ex Kayla Meyers took the stand in court to testify in front of a jury.
In her lawsuit, Meyers accused Soulja and his assistant of assault at a 2019 house party in Malibu.
Meyers said at the party Soulja beat her head with a gun and punched her in the face. She said Soulja told her she was going to die that night.
She said Soulja’s assistant then tied her up to a chair using extension cords. The alleged victim said she was held hostage for 6 hours and only released after performing a sexual act on the assistant.
The woman said she called to police after escaping the home. Officers performed a raid on the rapper’s property and found weapons — which triggered a probation violation in a separate case. Soulja was thrown in jail but released months later. He was never charged over the alleged assault of Meyers.
In her lawsuit, Meyers said she suffered 3 fractured ribs and a bruised face from the alleged attack. Soulja has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued any alleged injuries Meyers suffered were caused by third parties and NOT him.
Meyers testified in court for two days. Soulja has yet to take the stand.