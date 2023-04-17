Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Shows Jury Photos Of Injuries From Alleged Assault & Text Messages From Rapper
Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend took the stand in court to testify about the alleged abuse the rapper inflicted on her during a 2019 house party, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Soulja’s ex Kayla Meyers was questioned about the claims in her bombshell lawsuit on April 11.
On the stand, Meyers’ lawyers showed the jury several photos of alleged injuries to her face and leg. Another image showed her in the hospital after the alleged attack.
In addition, her lawyers presented as evidence her hospital treatment records and copies of direct messages Soulja sent to her on Instagram.
Meyers continued testimony on April 12 where she showed text messages from the rapper. Soulja has yet to take the stand. The trial resumes later today.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Meyers sued Soulja and his assistant Tevin Anderson.
In her suit, she explained that she had an on-again, off-again relationship with Soulja for years. However, she said everything changed on February 1, 2019, at a party in Malibu.
Meyers said she tried to leave the party but started fighting with Soulja’s female friend. The rapper’s friend allegedly knocked Meyers to the ground.
Meyers said Soulja approached and beat her with a large gun. She claimed he proceeded to punch her in the face.
In court, she claimed Soulja told her she was going to die that night. Later, she said Anderson tied her up to a chair using extension cords.
Meyers claimed she was held hostage for 6 hours. She said Anderson only released her after demanding she performs a sexual act on him. Once she complied, she ran out of the home and called the police.
Officers raided the home and found Soulja had weapons — which triggered a probation violation in another criminal case. The rapper was thrown in jail. However, he was never charged over the alleged assault of Meyers.
Meyers said she suffered 3 fractured ribs and a bruised face from the alleged attack. Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the lawsuit be thrown out.
He claimed any alleged injuries that his ex-suffered were caused by third parties and NOT him.