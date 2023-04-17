Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Soulja Boy
Exclusive

Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Shows Jury Photos Of Injuries From Alleged Assault & Text Messages From Rapper

soulja boy denies assaulting ex girlfriend lawsuit
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 17 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend took the stand in court to testify about the alleged abuse the rapper inflicted on her during a 2019 house party, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Soulja’s ex Kayla Meyers was questioned about the claims in her bombshell lawsuit on April 11.

Article continues below advertisement
soulja boy denies assaulting ex girlfriend lawsuit
Source: MEGA

On the stand, Meyers’ lawyers showed the jury several photos of alleged injuries to her face and leg. Another image showed her in the hospital after the alleged attack.

In addition, her lawyers presented as evidence her hospital treatment records and copies of direct messages Soulja sent to her on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
soulja boy girlfriend blindsided baby married children png
Source: MEGA

Meyers continued testimony on April 12 where she showed text messages from the rapper. Soulja has yet to take the stand. The trial resumes later today.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Meyers sued Soulja and his assistant Tevin Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement
soulja boy girlfriend blindsided baby married children png
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Soulja Boy

In her suit, she explained that she had an on-again, off-again relationship with Soulja for years. However, she said everything changed on February 1, 2019, at a party in Malibu.

Meyers said she tried to leave the party but started fighting with Soulja’s female friend. The rapper’s friend allegedly knocked Meyers to the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Meyers said Soulja approached and beat her with a large gun. She claimed he proceeded to punch her in the face.

In court, she claimed Soulja told her she was going to die that night. Later, she said Anderson tied her up to a chair using extension cords.

soulja boy girlfriend blindsided baby married childrenpng
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Meyers claimed she was held hostage for 6 hours. She said Anderson only released her after demanding she performs a sexual act on him. Once she complied, she ran out of the home and called the police.

Officers raided the home and found Soulja had weapons — which triggered a probation violation in another criminal case. The rapper was thrown in jail. However, he was never charged over the alleged assault of Meyers.

Meyers said she suffered 3 fractured ribs and a bruised face from the alleged attack. Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the lawsuit be thrown out.

He claimed any alleged injuries that his ex-suffered were caused by third parties and NOT him.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.