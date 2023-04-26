Your tip
Soulja Boy Owes Ex-Girlfriend $472k After Being Hit With Punitive Damages In Assault Trial

soulja boy denies assaulting ex girlfriend lawsuit
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 25 2023, Published 8:04 p.m. ET

Soulja Boy was hit with additional damages as part of his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers' civil lawsuit against the rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we first reported, last week, a Los Angeles jury awarded Myers a total of $236k in damages. The breakdown was $1,800 for mental health expenses and another $234,100 for physical and mental pain and suffering.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Further, they found that Soulja engaged in the conduct with “malice, oppression or fraud.” Soulja’s lawyer argued that his client’s financial condition was so dire that he didn’t have the funds to pay any punitive judgment.

Despite his claims, the jury came back with an additional verdict yesterday and awarded Myers $236k in punitive damages. The grand total owed to his ex comes to $472k.

soulja boy girlfriend blindsided baby married children png
Source: MEGA

Myers’ powerhouse attorney Max Engelhardt tells RadarOnline.com, “We’re pleased with the jury’s verdict for $472,000. Mr. Way assaulted and terrorized Kayla, and that was borne out by the evidence and testimony. The punitive damages were substantial, and hopefully they will serve as a lesson to Mr. Way that his celebrity status is not a license to commit violence.”

MORE ON:
Soulja Boy
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In court, Soulja’s ex took the stand and testified about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of the rapper and his assistant at a 2019 house party.

Myers said at the event that Soulja had beat her in the head with a gun. Later, she claimed he punched her in the face. In the suit, she accused her ex of instructing his male assistant to tie her up with extension cords. She claimed the assistant told her he would free her if she performed a sexual act on him.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Myers said she complied because she thought it was the only way to escape. After she left the home, she immediately called the police who then conducted a raid on Soulja’s home. Officers found weapons at the home which triggered a probation violation for Soulja. He was sentenced to jail time but was released months later. He was never charged over the incident with Myers.

Soulja had denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit.

