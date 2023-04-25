Your tip
Soulja Boy Ordered to Pay Ex-Girlfriend $235k in Court Battle Accusing Him of Bashing Her With a Gun

Apr. 25 2023, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Soulja Boy has been ordered to pay over $230k to his ex-girlfriend Kayla Meyers after a jury sided with her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles jury reached a verdict on April 21 in the civil lawsuit brought by Meyers.

The jury awarded Meyers $1,800 for mental health expenses and another $234,100 for physical and mental pain and suffering. The grand total comes to $235,900.

In addition, the jury found that Soulja engaged in the conduct with “malice, oppression or fraud.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Meyers sued Soulja and his assistant Tevin. In her lawsuit, she explained her and Soulja had an on-again, off-again relationship.

However, she said everything changed at a house party on February 1, 2019. Meyers said she got into a fight with Soulja’s female assistant. The suit claimed the rapper then approached Meyers and beat her in the head with a gun.

Meyers claimed the rapper proceeded to punch her in the face. She claimed the musician instructed his assistant to tie her up with extension cords.

In her lawsuit, she claimed the assistant held her hostage for 6 hours. She said Tevin demanded she performs a sexual act on him to be let go. Meyers said she agreed to escape.

Meyers said she immediately called the police. Officers conducted a raid on his home and found guns — which triggered a probation violation in a separate case. Soulja was hauled off to jail until he was released months later.

Soulja was never charged over the alleged assault of Meyers.

In court documents, Meyers said she suffered 3 fractured ribs and a bruised face from the alleged attack. Her complaint sough unspecified damages.

During the trial, Meyers took the stand and testified in front of the jury. She submitted photos of her alleged injuries as evidence in court.

Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed any alleged injuries were caused by third parties outside his control. The jury has yet to leave as phase 2 of the trial began this week where they will make a decision on punitive damages.

