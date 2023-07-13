Soulja Boy Accused of Owing $1 Million in Back Taxes, Dire Financial Situation Revealed in Court

Soulja Boy told a judge that while he made millions at the start of his career — he owes the IRS a 7-figure sum and doesn’t own the home he lives in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the rapper wants the court to reconsider the decision to award his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers $236k in punitive damages.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in April, Soulja was ordered to pay Myers a total of $472k as part of her civil lawsuit against him. The verdict came after a jury found him liable for assault against Myers. Soulja’s ex was initially awarded $236k in damages. On top of that, Soulja was ordered to pay an additional $236k in punitive damages. Myers sued the musician over claims he beat her at a 2019 house party. She claimed he punched her in the head and instructed his assistant to tie her up with extension cords.

Myers said she was held hostage in a home until the assistant let her go — only after she performed a sexual act on him. The accuser reported the assault to police who then raided Soulja’s home. Officers found weapons at the property which triggered a probation violation for Soulja in a separate criminal case. He was thrown in jail but released months later.

Soulja was never charged over the alleged assault of his ex. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case. Now, Soulja said the punitive damages should be thrown out. He claims there was no evidence presented regarding his current financial situation before the 6-figure judgment was entered.

Soulja claims that his career has spanned decades with his first his in 2007. He admitted making “millions” from the 2007 single but said he “spent a lot of money.” He also admitted, “marketing some products, such as cologne and sneakers, but did not know what his earnings were from those sources.”

Soulja said he makes between $10k to $50k per show, depending on the size of the show. He said that amount is before he has to pay out his team, security, and transportation. His lawyer said Soulja did not perform for a period of time because of the pandemic and the inability to perform. The musician said many of the shows he had scheduled for the summer and fall of 2023 were canceled.

Soulja said he owns two cars worth $250k at the time he purchased them (1994 and 2008) and a third worth $100k. Soulja has $18k worth of jewelry and stock worth $50k. His lawyer revealed Soulja does not own any real estate and instead “leases a home for $25,000 per month.” Further, Soulja revealed he has a $1 million tax lien.

The rapper said even if he liquidated all his assets – he still couldn’t pay the money owed to his ex and the tax lien. Soulja even argued he needed the cars and jewelry because they were part of his image as an entertainer. His lawyer said, “They are in essence, tools of his trade.” Soulja wants the matter retried and the original punitive damages award thrown out.