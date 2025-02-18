EXCLUSIVE: We Lift Lid on Secret Lives of America's Mega-Rich TV Preachers — And Ask If They Are True Believers or Private Jet-Setting Conmen

Religion means big money for some televangelists, who have used it to fund super-sized bank accounts.

Their televised sermons and prayer meetings have made them some hefty fortunes that often raise the question of whether these famous clergymen are leading or fleecing the flock, with many critics slamming their practices and accusing them of using religion to fund lavish lifestyles, while others believe they're truly men of God and lean on them in times of trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Take a look and decide for yourself.

T.D. Jakes – Estimated Net Worth: $20million

In 1996, Thomas Dexter Jakes founded a non-denominational megachurch called The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, with a congregation now numbering over 30,000. When he was growing up in South Charleston, W.Va., he was known as "Bible Boy." He has several college degrees and is a doctor of ministry.

In 1982, at age 25, Jakes became the pastor of Greater Emanuel Temple of Faith, a storefront church in Smithers, W.Va., with 10 members. Eventually, he founded TDJ Enterprises, which publishes his books and produces his films. His Potter's House is a 5,000-seat auditorium on a 34-acre hilltop campus. Jakes is an advocate of sexual abstinence and doesn't believe in same-sex marriage. He and his wife of 42 years, Serita Jakes, have five children and eight grandchildren. He lives in a $7 million mansion in Fort Worth and has his own private jets.

There have been whispers about his links to Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In 2023, unverified reports via social media claimed Jakes also attended sex parties. He flat-out denies any involvement with the rapper.