EXCLUSIVE: We Lift Lid on Secret Lives of America's Mega-Rich TV Preachers — And Ask If They Are True Believers or Private Jet-Setting Conmen
Religion means big money for some televangelists, who have used it to fund super-sized bank accounts.
Their televised sermons and prayer meetings have made them some hefty fortunes that often raise the question of whether these famous clergymen are leading or fleecing the flock, with many critics slamming their practices and accusing them of using religion to fund lavish lifestyles, while others believe they're truly men of God and lean on them in times of trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Take a look and decide for yourself.
T.D. Jakes – Estimated Net Worth: $20million
In 1996, Thomas Dexter Jakes founded a non-denominational megachurch called The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, with a congregation now numbering over 30,000. When he was growing up in South Charleston, W.Va., he was known as "Bible Boy." He has several college degrees and is a doctor of ministry.
In 1982, at age 25, Jakes became the pastor of Greater Emanuel Temple of Faith, a storefront church in Smithers, W.Va., with 10 members. Eventually, he founded TDJ Enterprises, which publishes his books and produces his films. His Potter's House is a 5,000-seat auditorium on a 34-acre hilltop campus. Jakes is an advocate of sexual abstinence and doesn't believe in same-sex marriage. He and his wife of 42 years, Serita Jakes, have five children and eight grandchildren. He lives in a $7 million mansion in Fort Worth and has his own private jets.
There have been whispers about his links to Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In 2023, unverified reports via social media claimed Jakes also attended sex parties. He flat-out denies any involvement with the rapper.
Creflo Dollar – Estimated Net Worth: $30million
The TV pastor is the founder of the nondenominational, Georgia-based Christian ministry World Changers Church International. He is known for his controversial "prosperity gospel," which says if you donate money to him, you'll receive divine favor as a reward.
Dollar, 63, preaches from the 8,500-seat facility known as the World Dome. He owns two Rolls-Royces, a private jet and several multimillion-dollar properties.
In 2007, he was one of the preachers investigated by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and refused to submit any details of his finances. The committee found no definitive findings of wrongdoing, and the pastors who refused to cooperate received no penalties.
Dollar and his wife, Taffi, have five children and reside in Atlanta, Ga. In June 2012, he was arrested for an alleged attack on his 15-year-old daughter, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Dollar was accused of choking and punching the girl. The charges were dropped in January 2013 after he attended anger management classes.
Kenneth Copeland – Estimated Net Worth: $300million
Author, public speaker, televangelist and former pilot and singer Copeland, 88, has been criticized for owning a fleet of private planes. He has his own airport next to his mansion in Newark, Texas, saying: "It's a biblical thing," and he "doesn't want to get into a tube with a bunch of demons."
The founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) practices the "prosperity gospel," which says the more a person donates, the more he reaps. And if he doesn't, it's because he didn't believe enough. He was also investigated by the U.S. Senate, which found no wrongdoing. He preaches in a wild "charismatic" way, in which faith enters the body and gives it the power to heal, make miracles and speak in tongues.
He doesn't believe in vaccinations for COVID-19 or the flu and encourages followers to lay their hand on their TV screen while he says a prayer.
His massive mansion sits on a 33-acre compound. He came under scrutiny for begging donors for funds for hurricane-stricken Haiti but never actually giving it to the Haitians. He says he "doesn't care" what critics say about him "because it takes a lot of money to do what we do."
That's for sure. In 2021, his worth was estimated at $750 million, but after a reassessment in 2024, he's down to a paltry $300 million
That's for sure. In 2021, his worth was estimated at $750 million, but after a reassessment in 2024, he's down to a paltry $300 million.
Benny Hinn – Estimated Net Worth: $60million
Israeli-born televangelist Benny Hinn is famous for his "Miracle Crusades, faith-healing sermons held in large stadiums and broadcast on TV. Hinn has famously made a number of prophecies over the years that have failed to come true, including the end of homosexuality in the U.S., and the end of the world in 1992 and in 1999.
Like Dollar, Hinn, 72, faced the Senate Finance Committee in 2007, which found no definitive findings of wrongdoing, and has also been and challenged by MinistryWatch, an independent organization that reviews the financial accountability and transparency of Protestant ministries.
In 2001, Hinn built his dream home in Dana Point, Calif., which is now estimated to be worth up to $9.2million.
While the home was transferred out of his name years ago, a 2020 business filing showed it was still Hinn's address.
Hinn and wife Suzanne also own a home in Florida valued at $672,000 by the county appraiser.
Its real value is estimated at more than $1 million and as much as $1.4million.
Joel Osteen – Estimated Net Worth: $100million
Osteen, 61, a televangelist and author known as the "smiling preacher." is best known for being the pastor of Lakewood Church, founded by his father, John Osteen, in Houston, Texas. It's the former Compaq Sports Center with seating for 16,000 people. His sermons are usually about optimism, positivity, faith and good fortune. Joel has no formal religious training, but his ministry has 368 full-time and part-time staff.
Haters claim he's simply a motivational speaker with a sprinkling of religion and the humble image he projects is complete BS.
His wife Victoria, 63, also participates in the sermons, as do their two children, Jonathan, 29, and 26-year-old Alexandra. Osteen famously said he stopped taking a salary from the church in 2005, but he hasn't gone poor, raking it in on book advances, royalties, speaking engagements and various merchandise deals.
Osteen owns a 15,700-square-foot mansion in Houston appraised at almost $12 million.
He's faced a lot of backlash over his filthy, rich lifestyle that most pastors can only dream about. Critics went to town on him when he failed to make Lakewood Church available as a shelter during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Osteen claimed flooding, but after immense pressure from the community, he opened the doors.