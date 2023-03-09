Your tip
Beaten To A Pulp: ‘Party Mom’ Accused Of Hosting Secret Teen Sex Parties Gets Battered By Inmates In Jail

Source: Ada County Sheriff's Office; RadarOnline.com
Mar. 9 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

A California mother accused of hosting secret teen sex parties was allegedly attacked by a group of inmates at the prison where she is currently being held, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shannon O’Connor, 47, was arrested in 2021 over allegations she threw a series of "booze-filled teen sex parties" at her Los Gatos home over an eight-month period between 2020 and 2021.

Dubbed the “Party Mom,” O’Connor was allegedly attacked by five fellow inmates also residing inside Santa Clara County’s Elmwood Correctional Facility on October 24, 2022.

According to the New York Post, the five alleged assailants – identified as Erika Amaya, Danielle Chavez, Sophia Vigil, Anita Quiroz, and Marjaana Gardea – entered O’Connor’s jail cell in October and “beat her with their bare hands.”

After the alleged attack, which lasted approximately 16 seconds before deputies broke it up, O’Connor was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

The alleged assailants are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face the assault charges in connection to the alleged attack.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O’Connor was arrested in late 2021 and charged with a whopping 39 counts that included felony child endangerment and sexual battery.

The “Party Mom” is accused of hosting several gatherings for her then-15-year-old son, in which she pressured the teenagers in attendance to drink dangerous amounts of alcohol, engage in sexual acts while she watched, and keep their mouths shut about the parties.

According to the prosecutors in the ongoing case, the teenage girls at the parties would “vomit, be unable to stand, and fall unconscious.”

During one alleged party, O’Connor was accused of providing a teenage male with a condom and pushing him into a room where an intoxicated 14-year-old female was lying on a bed.

“[The girl] was afraid, ran and locked herself in the bathroom,” the prosecutors in the case against O’Connor claimed.

At the time of O’Connor’s arrest, then-Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen praised the “brave children” who “came forward” to “untangle this deeply disturbing case.”

"As a parent, I'm shocked,” Rosen said at the time. “As the DA, I'm determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community."

