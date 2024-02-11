'Several Shots Fired': Joel Osteen's Lakewood Megachurch in Houston Considered an 'Active Scene' After Shooting
Houston police responded on Sunday, February 11, to reports of a shooting at Texas Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a statement released by Lakewood Church, there "is an active situation involving shots fired" at the church.
Just before the Houston Police Department said the scene was active, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, "Info remains preliminary, as things remain dynamic. It is believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our [deputies] on-scene. I’m en route to the scene."
"Law enforcement is on the scene," the church said in a social media post after the reported shooting. "That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community."
Lakewood Church is one of the largest churches in the United States, with a seating capacity of over 16,000. Pastor Osteen is a well-known figure in the evangelical community with a large following.
Local residents and churchgoers expressed their shock and concern about the incident. One eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told local outlets, "I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It's supposed to be a place of peace and worship, and now this."
One man told ABC13 he heard 20 to 30 gunshots when he ran out of the megachurch with his three young daughters. Authorities have not confirmed how many shots were fired.
A witness told Eyewitness News that she heard several shots being fired while in the choir room.
"The whole church started praying and declaring Jesus' name," she said. "I was like, 'This might be the last time I get to pray, that I get to glorify the name of Jesus, so I'm going to do this.'"
Crowds of people, including children, were reportedly seen evacuating the worship center. Churchgoers were taken to Lamar High School to reunite with families after several were separated amid the shooting.
The motive behind the reported shooting is still unknown, and it is unclear if there are any casualties. Emergency services were seen entering the church premises, and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
The Houston Police Department is actively investigating the incident and has urged the public to avoid the area for their safety.
In recent years, places of worship have unfortunately become targets for various mass shootings.