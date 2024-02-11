'Several Shots Fired': Joel Osteen's Lakewood Megachurch in Houston Considered an 'Active Scene' After Shooting

According to a statement released by Lakewood Church, there "is an active situation involving shots fired" at the church.

Just before the Houston Police Department said the scene was active, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, "Info remains preliminary, as things remain dynamic. It is believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our [deputies] on-scene. I’m en route to the scene."

"Law enforcement is on the scene," the church said in a social media post after the reported shooting. "That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community."