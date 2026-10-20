The Biggest Revelations From Charles Spencer's Princess Diana Memoir — Including Allegations Royal Attacked Stepmom and King Charles' Bizarre Reaction to Her Death

Charles Spencer is revisiting some of the most personal and painful chapters of Princess Diana's life in his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

Released on September 22, the book tells the story of the late Princess of Wales' life "from a brother's perspective," 29 years after she died from injuries sustained in a high-speed car crash in Paris, France.

"The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral. As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana's behalf and do so in an openly positive way," Diana's younger brother said.

He added, "I hope this book will be of interest to the many who still cherish the memory of Diana when she was alive, and I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel – after reading this – that they 'get' who she really was: a one-off, dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a h--- of a go, and left the world a far better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young."

RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the biggest revelations from Swan Song.