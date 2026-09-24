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EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brother Claims 'Powerful' American Suitor Wanted Her as His 'Ultimate Trophy Wife' — and Boasted She'd Help Him Win the Presidency

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's brother claimed a much-older American man sought Diana out as the 'ultimate trophy wife.'

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Sept. 24 2026, Updated 5:58 p.m. ET

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The late Princess Diana's brother claims a powerful American suitor relentlessly pursued the stunning royal with dreams of making her his "ultimate trophy wife," believing that she could propel him all the way to the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his explosive new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Charles Spencer writes that the tantalizing prospect of one day becoming a glamorous American first lady sparked a "mischievous attraction to reinventing herself" in Diana.

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Charles Spencer Claims Princess Diana Asked If She Would 'Make a Good First Lady'

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Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer claimed his sister had 'many powerful, aging American suitors.'

Spencer writes that Diana once floated a tantalizing question following her 1992 separation from Charles, 77, asking her brother by his pet name: "Carlos, do you think I would make a good American First Lady?"

His shocked response to the out-of-the-blue query was, "Christ – where’s that come from?"

"She explained that one of her many powerful, aging American suitors, keen to secure her as the ultimate trophy wife, had told her he was sure he could win the presidency if she would marry him," Spencer pens.

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Princess Diana Was Intrigued by the Prospect of Being First Lady

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana was intrigued about the prospect of becoming America's first lady.

Spencer did not reveal whether Diana ever shared the mystery suitor's identity, offering only one tantalizing clue: that the powerful American was considerably older than his sister.

But according to Spencer, it was the prospect of becoming America's first lady — not the aging admirer himself — that truly intrigued Diana.

"There was, I could see, a mischievous attraction to reinventing herself in a role that would make her enemies in the British Royal Family sick with jealousy, while ushering in an era of glamour in the White House that would surely have surpassed even that of the Jackie Kennedy years," the author writes.

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From Teenage Kindergarten Aide to Royal Princess

Photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana had just turned 20 few weeks before marrying Charles.

Princess Diana was elevated from an unknown but aristocratic 19-year-old kindergarten assistant to Princess of Wales upon her whirlwind romance with then-32-year-old Prince Charles in 1980.

The duo tied the knot in a glittering royal wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral.

By 1984, Charles and Diana had welcomed two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but the royal fairytale had already begun to crumble. Their increasingly miserable marriage was dealt another devastating blow when the future king rekindled his romance with former flame Camilla Parker Bowles in 1986, despite both of them being married at the time.

Lonely Diana began having affairs of her own, until finally the marriage fully unraveled with the former couple's 1992 separation.

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Princess Diana Found Love Again After Divorce

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Photo of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana had a relationship with Dodi Fayed prior to her death.

It was sometime during that period between Diana and Charles' 1992 separation and 1996 divorce that the princess allegedly got the provocative offer from her elderly American suitor.

But the People's Princess found love again with Pakistani-born heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan in 1995.

The couple never openly dated, as Diana was still married and the fiercely private Khan reportedly feared the intense media circus that would come with being publicly linked to one of the world's most famous women. But by all accounts, the pair shared a deeply committed and passionate romance.

Their love story ultimately came crashing to an end in July 1997, shortly before Diana began a new romance with Harrods heir Dodi Fayed.

Just one month later, the princess was tragically killed in a horrific Paris car crash at the age of 36, which also took the life of Fayed.

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