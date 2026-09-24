EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brother Claims 'Powerful' American Suitor Wanted Her as His 'Ultimate Trophy Wife' — and Boasted She'd Help Him Win the Presidency

In his explosive new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Charles Spencer writes that the tantalizing prospect of one day becoming a glamorous American first lady sparked a "mischievous attraction to reinventing herself" in Diana.

The late Princess Diana 's brother claims a powerful American suitor relentlessly pursued the stunning royal with dreams of making her his "ultimate trophy wife," believing that she could propel him all the way to the White House , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Spencer writes that Diana once floated a tantalizing question following her 1992 separation from Charles, 77, asking her brother by his pet name: "Carlos, do you think I would make a good American First Lady?"

His shocked response to the out-of-the-blue query was, "Christ – where’s that come from?"

"She explained that one of her many powerful, aging American suitors, keen to secure her as the ultimate trophy wife, had told her he was sure he could win the presidency if she would marry him," Spencer pens.