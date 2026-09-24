Siberian Town 'Under Siege' as Bears Have Killed at Least 6 People — Including 66-Year-Old Woman: 'One of Them Was Huge'

Prosecutors in Siberia said that brown bears have killed at least six people in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region in the past month, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The same day, an official in neighboring Khakassia said the forest town of Abaza had spent the night surrounded.

The deaths are concentrated in Krasnoyarsk, and the "siege" warning came from Abaza, a town of about 10,000 people in neighboring Khakassia.