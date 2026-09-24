EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth to Chair New Pentagon Board Focused on 'Domestic Military Operations' and U.S. Security Preparedness

According to an official Pentagon notice published in the Federal Register and reviewed by Radar , the Homeland Defense Board will provide Hegseth and other senior defense officials with independent advice on the military's homeland defense strategy, domestic security preparedness and coordination with civilian security agencies.

Pete Hegseth is set to personally chair a newly established Pentagon advisory board tasked with examining U.S. homeland defense and the complex boundaries surrounding domestic military operations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The government document says the board's recommendations will be "vital" for navigating the "complex legal and operational boundaries of domestic military operations," including Defense Support of Civil Authorities — the framework under which the military can support civilian authorities during certain domestic emergencies and operations.

Pentagon officials said the new board is needed because existing government advisory groups do not provide the military-specific expertise required for the mission.

The notice specifically points to the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Advisory Council, saying its focus on civilian law enforcement, border management and emergency response does not extend to advising on Title 10 or Title 32 military deployments, domestic air defense or military-specific crisis responses.