Pete Hegseth Faces GOP Revolt Over Iran War and 'Troubling' Military Firings: 'He's All Over the Place'
July 27 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has left a bad taste in the mouths of several notable GOP members, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Secretary of Defense's behavior and his recent firing spree of military officials have shaken up the Republican Party.
The termination of the officials, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, has been branded "troubling" by numerous GOP figures, as Hegseth also faces a revolt over his handling of the controversial Iran war.
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"I don't have any confidence in him anymore," North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told The Hill. "I think he’s all over the place – he's accelerating the retirement or forcing out some of the most distinguished leaders in the Department of Defense that we have."
Tillis accused the former Fox News personality of having a "massive insecurity complex; he has a lack of experience in large organizations, and he micromanages too much. He's lost my confidence."
He added, "Everybody knows about some of the Game of Thrones stuff going on with some of the other service secretaries and Hegseth. It seems like he wants to run the whole place."
According to the 65-year-old, a number of Republicans "are probably one decision or another" away from calling out Hegseth's rocky tenure.
Pete Hegseth Defends Iran War
Maine Sen. Susan Collins has also been unsettled by Hegseth's dismissal of Gen. Christopher Donahue, the top Army commander for Europe and Africa, calling it "deeply troubling."
The 46-year-old had also previously booted John Phelan, the head of the Navy, and General William Green Jr., the Chief Army Chaplain.
Hegseth will need Tillis' and Collins' help to get more money for the war in Iran, which has already cost nearly $40billion. The war has received brutal backlash since President Trump ordered an attack on the country in February, with many conservative voices, including Tucker Carlson, criticizing the administration for the conflict.
However, Hegseth has continued to claim the U.S. has the advantage, telling the Senate Appropriations Committee, "Your characterization of this incredible effort as a failure is reckless, and it's irresponsible, and I think it smears the sacrifice of the troops who are out there to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon."
Pete Hegseth's Chaotic Time as Secretary of Defense
He raged at the time, "Shame on you and others who call this a quagmire and a failure and want to turn around and say you want to support the warfighters."
Hegseth's time as Secretary of Defense has featured more downs than ups. Hegseth has been torn apart by critics for his public meltdowns, as well as for his odd speeches about "fat" military troops.
He was also labeled "embarrassing" for his behavior during classified briefings.
"I see Pete Hegseth in classified briefings, and I am embarrassed for him. He can do nothing beyond read the script that's given him," James Walkinshaw, who currently serves on the Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, claimed to Pablo Manriquez of Pablo Reports on the Meidas Network.
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Walkinshaw added at the time, "He can't answer detailed questions. He doesn't understand the strategy, not that there is one; he doesn't understand the tactical or operational questions."
"He is in way the hell over his head," Walkinshaw noted.
Meanwhile, Hegseth may not be long for the position, as many have called for his firing over his handling of the war, and a previous report claimed Trump was considering relieving Hegseth of his duties.
Hegseth is said to have not been on board with Trump and his proposed Iran peace deal, which reportedly included the U.S. giving its opponent over $300billion to Iran for reconstruction.