Pete Hegseth Faces GOP Revolt Over Iran War and 'Troubling' Military Firings: 'He's All Over the Place'

"I don't have any confidence in him anymore," North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told The Hill. "I think he’s all over the place – he's accelerating the retirement or forcing out some of the most distinguished leaders in the Department of Defense that we have."

Tillis accused the former Fox News personality of having a "massive insecurity complex; he has a lack of experience in large organizations, and he micromanages too much. He's lost my confidence."

He added, "Everybody knows about some of the Game of Thrones stuff going on with some of the other service secretaries and Hegseth. It seems like he wants to run the whole place."

According to the 65-year-old, a number of Republicans "are probably one decision or another" away from calling out Hegseth's rocky tenure.