Pete's Last Days: Trump Considering Firing Hegseth as the Prez and Defense Sec. Duke It Out Over Controversial Iran Deal

"The debate has been settled. Anyone who opposed it could pay a personal price," the insider claimed. The proposed U.S./Iran deal, which has not been released to the public in full, is said to detail that Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

However, rumors are floating that the deal is also said to have American handing over $300billion to Iran for reconstruction, just months after Trump ordered an attack on the country.

While Hegseth and Ratcliffe are apparently not on board with the deal and are duking it out, other Trump staffers, including Vice President JD Vance, the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witoff, and the country's Special Envoy for Peace, Jared Kushner, are supporting the agreement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to the source, does not appear to be on Trump's firing list.