Pete Hegseth Branded a 'Comic Book Nobody' As Secretary of Defense's D-Day Speech Slammed For Its 'Stupidity'
June 8 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been destroyed following his controversial D-Day speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with one historian labeling it "grotesque stupidity."
The Secretary of Defense marked the anniversary of D-Day in France on Saturday, June 6, by rambling on about another "invasion" of Europe's shores, comments which ruffled plenty of feathers.
'European Beaches Are Stormed By Different Ideologies'
Speaking in north-west France to mark the 82nd anniversary of the day a battle was launched to liberate Western Europe, Hegseth told the audience, "Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies.
"Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion, or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."
Hegseth added at the time, "The men who fought and died here restored freedom to Europe. That freedom must be maintained by this generation of leaders and war fighters, or what they fought for was merely temporary."
The former Fox News personality's comments led to brutal backlash, especially from Simon Schama, an English historian and author.
Pete Hegseth Labeled a 'Comic Book Nobody'
He raged on X, "This is a special kind of loathsomeness: a blend of historical deafness, grotesque stupidity, and comically ludicrous self-importance.
"As if the little people's rage against immigration somehow is superior to the war against the 3rd Reich and entitles this comic book nobody to lecture the actual heroes."
Swedish economist Anders Åslund reacted, "So much nonsense. 'We stand by our allies!' No, you don't. You just attacked them. Immigration policies are internal matters."
Others on X were quick to tear Hegseth apart as one person went off, "What an insult to the men who stormed those beaches. Turning an event to honor them into politics."
Pete Hegseth Goes Off About 'Fat' Cadets
"Despicable. This is supposed to be a moment to honor the D-Day heroes, not win political points," a user added, and one person noted, "He couldn't have embarrassed the US any more than with this."
The 46-year-old's tenure as Secretary of Defense has featured more downs than ups, with many questioning if he should remain in the difficult role. Just last month, Hegseth found himself following another poor choice of words during a speech at the West Point military academy in New York.
Hegseth used the speech to focus on the graduates' weight, declaring, "You are fit, not fat. You are disciplined, not distracted.
He then called out identity politics and told the cadets, "The battlefield does not grade on a curve, and you can't throw your pronouns at the enemy. Combat is the ultimate test, and our best Americans must ace it. They embraced the DEI craze and tried to introduce diversity and inclusion studies, but no more."
Hegseth, who recently went on a controversial firing spree of several high-profile military figures, is said to be so "isolated" he has apparently started bringing his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, into work with him.
"Pentagon staff have been surprised to see him accompanied to official meetings by his wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer who frequently sits at the back during such encounters," The Guardian reported.
Hegseth, who has also been called out for his "embarrassing" behavior during classified briefings, tied the knot for a third time in 2019, following two divorces.