Pete Hegseth Branded a 'Comic Book Nobody' As Secretary of Defense's D-Day Speech Slammed For Its 'Stupidity'

Speaking in north-west France to mark the 82nd anniversary of the day a battle was launched to liberate Western Europe, Hegseth told the audience, "Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies.

"Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion, or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."

Hegseth added at the time, "The men who fought and died here restored freedom to Europe. That freedom must be maintained by this generation of leaders and war fighters, or what they fought for was merely temporary."

The former Fox News personality's comments led to brutal backlash, especially from Simon Schama, an English historian and author.