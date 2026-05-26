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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Brutally Mocked After Sharing PDA-Filled Photo With Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet — 'Is That the One You Cheated On or Cheated With?'

Photo of Pete Hegseth, Jennifer Rauchet
Source: MEGA; @petehegseth/instagram

Pete Hegseth's PDA-filled photo has led to plenty of backlash.

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May 26 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth has once again found himself the butt of the joke, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time over a PDA-filled photo featuring his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet.

The embattled Secretary of Defense is said to bring Rauchet to work with him, following reports he's feeling quite "isolated."

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Pete Hegseth's PDA-Filled Photo Draws Backlash

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth was mocked yet again over a PDA-filled photo.

On Monday, May 25, Hegseth celebrated Memorial Day by posting a photo embracing his wife with a kiss on the cheek.

"My love," the 45-year-old captioned the post on Instagram. However, his critics weren't in the mood to celebrate love, taking to the comments section to troll Hegseth.

"It gives, 'I have to prove myself, because of my past," one person quipped, referring to Hegseth's past scandals. Hegseth's first marriage to high school girlfriend Meredith Schwarz lasted from 2004 to 2009. However, she had claimed during their divorce that Hegseth confessed to five affairs.

One year later, Hegseth married Samantha Deering and welcomed three kids before they split in 2017.

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Photo of Pete Hegseth, Jennifer Rauchet
Source: @petehegseth/instagram

Hegseth kisses his third wife on the cheek in the Instagram post, leading to brutal backlash due to his alleged affairs.

Rauchet gave birth to Hegseth's daughter, Gwen, in August 2017, just one month before Deering filed for divorce. The couple would eventually marry at the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

"Stop cheating," another person raged in the comments section of his new post alongside Rauchet.

A user raged, "Is that the one you cheated on or cheated with, you piece of garbage?" and a critic asked, "Am I wrong or does Hegseth's wife not let him out of her sight?"

The former Fox News personality, who previously faced backlash after firing several notable figures from the military, is believed to have left many in the Trump administration scratching their heads after he brought Rauchet to work.

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Pete Hegseth Brings His Third Wife to Work

Photo of Jennifer Rauchet
Source: MEGA

Rauchet reportedly joins Hegseth at work as the Defense Sec. has been feeling 'isolated.'

"Pentagon staff have been surprised to see him accompanied to official meetings by his wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer who frequently sits at the back during such encounters," The Guardian reported.

The publication reported that as Hegseth has become more isolated, Rauchet has been seen more frequently. According to a previous source, Rauchat is believed to be "shaping" his "public image" due to his shady past.

"She's like his parole officer and PR agent all at once," the insider claimed.

Hegseth may need the positive PR as his tenure as Trump's Secretary of Defense hasn't exactly gone well.

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Pete Hegseth's Rocky Tenure

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth has found himself in hot water several times during his tenure.

Hegseth has had several public meltdowns, which included raging at reporters. He has also lost his mind over "fat" soldiers, has been accused of spending billions on food and luxury items, and was recently called out for apparently reciting a fake bible quote from Pulp Fiction during a prayer service at the Pentagon.

The president and officials were also said to have been left confused after Hegseth decided to abruptly cancel the deployment of U.S. troops to Poland, leading to an earful from Trump.

Hegseth's behavior has already been labeled "embarrassing" by James Walkinshaw, who serves on the Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

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