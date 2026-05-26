Pete Hegseth Brutally Mocked After Sharing PDA-Filled Photo With Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet — 'Is That the One You Cheated On or Cheated With?'

On Monday, May 25, Hegseth celebrated Memorial Day by posting a photo embracing his wife with a kiss on the cheek.

"My love," the 45-year-old captioned the post on Instagram. However, his critics weren't in the mood to celebrate love, taking to the comments section to troll Hegseth.

"It gives, 'I have to prove myself, because of my past," one person quipped, referring to Hegseth's past scandals. Hegseth's first marriage to high school girlfriend Meredith Schwarz lasted from 2004 to 2009. However, she had claimed during their divorce that Hegseth confessed to five affairs.

One year later, Hegseth married Samantha Deering and welcomed three kids before they split in 2017.