EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Hijacking' King Charles' Latest High-Profile Royal Visit With 'Cringeworthy Social Media Post'
May 26 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused by royal insiders of once again trying to overshadow King Charles after releasing romantic wedding anniversary photographs on social media during the monarch's recent high-profile three-day visit to Northern Ireland – deepening claims the couple deliberately time public interventions to hijack royal attention.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest criticism comes amid already strained relations between Harry, 41, Charles, 77, and the wider Royal Family following the prince and his wife Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to Montecito, California.
Palace Furious At Harry And Meghan
Since then, Harry and Markle, 44, have pursued media projects, charity campaigns and public commentary on political and social issues while repeatedly clashing with the Palace over security, publicity and their role within the monarchy.
A royal source told us: "There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves. Those inside the royal family increasingly view it as cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles' activities."
Another insider added: "The timing of the release of their eighth wedding anniversary photographs during Charles and Camilla's Northern Ireland tour raised eyebrows immediately. Staff working around the King feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California."
Royals Accuse Sussexes Of Hijacking
The criticism followed a string of incidents royal insiders claimed have overshadowed key moments for senior royals.
Harry's recent article in the New Statesman discussing a "divided Britain" appeared during Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, making a widely publicized visit to Italy.
And earlier this year, Harry also traveled to Ukraine on the eve of Charles's US state visit, where he walked through a minefield in scenes critics said echoed the humanitarian work of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
One palace insider said: "There are advisors around the King who genuinely believe Harry is trying to rebuild relevance in Britain through carefully staged interventions tied to emotional causes. The feeling among critics is that every speech, article, or appearance has become part of a broader image rehabilitation campaign for Harry, but it is clashing badly with the public efforts of the rest of the royal family."
Harry Compared To Princess Diana
Despite the criticism, Harry has increasingly positioned himself as a global advocate on issues including veterans' welfare, mental health, environmentalism and antisemitism.
In recent months, he has spoken publicly about support for Britain's Jewish community and the war in Ukraine – with some royal observers noting overlaps between his messaging and causes long championed by Charles.
Harry also joined Prince William, 44, in honoring broadcaster David Attenborough on his recent 100th birthday while praising his environmental campaigning.
A source close to the family said: "At their core, Harry and Charles are actually very similar personalities. Both are emotional, deeply passionate about causes, and willing to speak publicly about issues they believe matter, even if it attracts criticism."
The source added: "There is a belief among people close to the family that Harry inherited a lot of his father's instinct for activism and public advocacy."
Harry's UK Return Sparks Tension
Unlike William, who has largely maintained the monarchy's traditional caution around political commentary, Harry has embraced increasingly direct public interventions since leaving royal life behind.
Sources close to the duke insist he no longer believes royal convention should prevent him from speaking openly on global issues and argue he still feels emotionally tied to Britain through his military service and charity work.
Relations between Harry and the Palace nevertheless remain tense ahead of his expected return to Britain in July for preparations linked to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
Harry also remains locked in a dispute with the UK Home Office over taxpayer-funded police protection for himself, Meghan and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four.