EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Hijacking' King Charles' Latest High-Profile Royal Visit With 'Cringeworthy Social Media Post'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest criticism comes amid already strained relations between Harry, 41, Charles, 77, and the wider Royal Family following the prince and his wife Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to Montecito, California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused by royal insiders of once again trying to overshadow King Charles after releasing romantic wedding anniversary photographs on social media during the monarch's recent high-profile three-day visit to Northern Ireland – deepening claims the couple deliberately time public interventions to hijack royal attention.

Since then, Harry and Markle, 44, have pursued media projects, charity campaigns and public commentary on political and social issues while repeatedly clashing with the Palace over security, publicity and their role within the monarchy.

A royal source told us: "There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves. Those inside the royal family increasingly view it as cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles' activities."

Another insider added: "The timing of the release of their eighth wedding anniversary photographs during Charles and Camilla's Northern Ireland tour raised eyebrows immediately. Staff working around the King feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California."