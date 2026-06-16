Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

'An Embarrassment': Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on Trump Over Iran Peace Deal as JD Vance Furiously Defends Prez

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not happy about the proposed peace deal involving Iran.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 16 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not done holding President Trump's feet to the fire over the Iran deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal, calling the agreement an "embarrassment."

The former MAGA queen has continued to call out the controversial politician, labeling him a "traitor" despite years of supporting him.

Article continues below advertisement

'What An Embarrassment!'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: @mtgreenee/X

Greene raged over the U.S./Iran proposed peace deal.

On Monday, June 15, Greene took to X to showcase her rage over the deal, as she went off, "$300 BILLION DOLLARS TO IRAN??!!! Trump agreed to give Iran $300 BILLION dollars for reconstruction cost after Trump bombed Iran."

She added, "Are you kidding me? What an embarrassment! Americans are getting screwed again!!"

Greene posted a clip alongside her post, in which she noted several bullet points from the US/Iran proposed peace deal... There is an agreement that $300billion will be given to Iran for reconstruction and investments for Iran. Now I'm assuming this comes from the American taxpayer, and I want to tell you that's a bunch of bullsh-t."

"This is a war that Americans did not support... Well, Trump decided to bomb Iran and go to war with Iran on behalf of his good friend Bibi Netanyahu in Israel," Greene added, referring to the prime minister of Israel.

Article continues below advertisement

JD Vance Defends Trump's Deal

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Greene claimed Trump agreed to give $300billion to Iran for reconstruction.

Critics were quick to respond to Greene's harsh comments, as one person on X said, "That's this Administration summed up perfectly. Hopeless and corrupt. Wasting hundreds of billions of taxpayers' money on something that never should have started."

Another said, "Americans are getting screwed again she said, she nailed it," and one user added, "Marjorie, you supported that piece of trash, and only when he threatened your political career, did you speak out."

Despite Greene claiming the proposed deal includes billions of dollars for Iran, Vice President JD Vance declared the opposite in an interview with CBS Mornings, where he furiously defended Trump.

He explained, "When people say that billions of dollars of assets will be released, that's not true. What is true is that Iran will have a much better and much more prosperous future if they meet the obligations they make in this agreement."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

JD Vance on Peace Deal: 'We Want the American People to See It'

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vice president JD Vance shot down rumors American is giving Iran billions.

Also on Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard revealed that under the peace agreement, the country will receive $24billion in frozen funds during the 60-day final negotiation period. Half of that must be made available before final negotiations begin.

Vance also responded to those comments, claiming, "we're open to a lot of things that are on the table," and noting the $24billion figure "just doesn't appear anywhere in any of the texts that we've talked about with the Iranians."

He added, "What we have said is that we're willing to talk about unfreezing assets, but a much, much bigger deal is unsanctioning their economy – so long as they make the long-term commitments on the nuclear program."

The 41-year-old also noted the administration is hoping to release every detail of the agreement soon, and doubled down, "We want the American people to see it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
A photo of Donald Trump

Trump 'Looks Like a Corpse': Prez, 80, Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Admitting He Was Unaware of Alleged UFC Event Terror Plot

Photo of Donald Trump and Iran Flag

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Donald Trump's Iran 'Peace Deal' is Hanging by a Thread — As It's Bashed as 'Typical Bluster' From Prez

Trump Speaks Out: 'Fake News!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump also branded the rumors 'fake news.'

Vance's boss, Trump, also responded to claims he's giving Iran billions, as he went off on Truth Social, "Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!"

The just-turned 80-year-old also had some words about the alleged Iran reconstruction fund included in the deal, while at the G7 summit in France

"We are not investing any money in Iran, by the way, and with that rumor got out there yesterday was ridiculous," Trump explained. “We have the right to go in some day and do, if I want to do something, or if somebody wants to do something, but we are not investing any money."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.