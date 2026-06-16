'An Embarrassment': Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on Trump Over Iran Peace Deal as JD Vance Furiously Defends Prez

On Monday, June 15, Greene took to X to showcase her rage over the deal, as she went off, "$300 BILLION DOLLARS TO IRAN??!!! Trump agreed to give Iran $300 BILLION dollars for reconstruction cost after Trump bombed Iran."

She added, "Are you kidding me? What an embarrassment! Americans are getting screwed again!!"

Greene posted a clip alongside her post, in which she noted several bullet points from the US/Iran proposed peace deal... There is an agreement that $300billion will be given to Iran for reconstruction and investments for Iran. Now I'm assuming this comes from the American taxpayer, and I want to tell you that's a bunch of bullsh-t."

"This is a war that Americans did not support... Well, Trump decided to bomb Iran and go to war with Iran on behalf of his good friend Bibi Netanyahu in Israel," Greene added, referring to the prime minister of Israel.