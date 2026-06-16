'An Embarrassment': Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on Trump Over Iran Peace Deal as JD Vance Furiously Defends Prez
June 16 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene is not done holding President Trump's feet to the fire over the Iran deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal, calling the agreement an "embarrassment."
The former MAGA queen has continued to call out the controversial politician, labeling him a "traitor" despite years of supporting him.
'What An Embarrassment!'
On Monday, June 15, Greene took to X to showcase her rage over the deal, as she went off, "$300 BILLION DOLLARS TO IRAN??!!! Trump agreed to give Iran $300 BILLION dollars for reconstruction cost after Trump bombed Iran."
She added, "Are you kidding me? What an embarrassment! Americans are getting screwed again!!"
Greene posted a clip alongside her post, in which she noted several bullet points from the US/Iran proposed peace deal... There is an agreement that $300billion will be given to Iran for reconstruction and investments for Iran. Now I'm assuming this comes from the American taxpayer, and I want to tell you that's a bunch of bullsh-t."
"This is a war that Americans did not support... Well, Trump decided to bomb Iran and go to war with Iran on behalf of his good friend Bibi Netanyahu in Israel," Greene added, referring to the prime minister of Israel.
JD Vance Defends Trump's Deal
Critics were quick to respond to Greene's harsh comments, as one person on X said, "That's this Administration summed up perfectly. Hopeless and corrupt. Wasting hundreds of billions of taxpayers' money on something that never should have started."
Another said, "Americans are getting screwed again she said, she nailed it," and one user added, "Marjorie, you supported that piece of trash, and only when he threatened your political career, did you speak out."
Despite Greene claiming the proposed deal includes billions of dollars for Iran, Vice President JD Vance declared the opposite in an interview with CBS Mornings, where he furiously defended Trump.
He explained, "When people say that billions of dollars of assets will be released, that's not true. What is true is that Iran will have a much better and much more prosperous future if they meet the obligations they make in this agreement."
JD Vance on Peace Deal: 'We Want the American People to See It'
Also on Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard revealed that under the peace agreement, the country will receive $24billion in frozen funds during the 60-day final negotiation period. Half of that must be made available before final negotiations begin.
Vance also responded to those comments, claiming, "we're open to a lot of things that are on the table," and noting the $24billion figure "just doesn't appear anywhere in any of the texts that we've talked about with the Iranians."
He added, "What we have said is that we're willing to talk about unfreezing assets, but a much, much bigger deal is unsanctioning their economy – so long as they make the long-term commitments on the nuclear program."
The 41-year-old also noted the administration is hoping to release every detail of the agreement soon, and doubled down, "We want the American people to see it."
Trump Speaks Out: 'Fake News!'
Vance's boss, Trump, also responded to claims he's giving Iran billions, as he went off on Truth Social, "Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!"
The just-turned 80-year-old also had some words about the alleged Iran reconstruction fund included in the deal, while at the G7 summit in France
"We are not investing any money in Iran, by the way, and with that rumor got out there yesterday was ridiculous," Trump explained. “We have the right to go in some day and do, if I want to do something, or if somebody wants to do something, but we are not investing any money."